Raphinha Set for Barcelona Start as Defensive Woes Mount Ahead of PSG Clash

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has confirmed that Raphinha is poised for a return to the starting lineup against Paris St Germain in the Champions League, as the Catalan giants grapple with a significant defensive injury crisis.

IMAGE: Raphinha could make his first start for Barcelona since September 19 after a hamstring injury. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points Hansi Flick has confirmed Raphinha's potential return to Barcelona's starting XI for the Champions League match against Paris St Germain.

Barcelona is facing a severe defensive injury crisis, with Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, and Andreas Christensen all sidelined.

Midfielders Rodri Hernandez and Frenkie de Jong are being considered as makeshift defensive options.

Teenage centre-back Alex Campos, 18, has been included in the squad for the PSG game, despite not yet making his Barcelona debut.

Hansi Flick has confirmed that Raphinha could return to Barcelona's starting XI against Paris St Germain on Tuesday in the Champions League, amid a defensive injury crisis. The Catalan club lost both Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia to injury on Sunday, leaving them with just five fit senior defenders.

Defensive Woes and Player Returns

Raphinha could make his first start for Barcelona since September 19 after a hamstring issue. Garcia, Kounde and Andreas Christensen will all miss the blockbuster PSG clash through injury. Flick says Kounde will be back "soon" and could play against Real Madrid on Sunday.

Makeshift Solutions and Young Talent

Midfielders Rodri Hernandez and Frenkie de Jong were cited by Flick as makeshift options for the backline. Teenage centre-back Alex Campos has been included in the squad for the PSG game. The 18-year-old has yet to make his Barcelona debut.

PSG-Barcelona Champions League Clash to Go Ahead Amid France Riots

The Champions League showdown between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona will go ahead as scheduled in Paris on Tuesday, France's Interior Minister Laurent Nunez has confirmed, despite a wave of protests, violence and looting that has swept across the country.

The match at the Parc des Princes will take place amid heightened security concerns, with police already stretched after weeks of student protests and a weekend of unrest that saw city halls, public buildings and hundreds of businesses targeted. More than 2,000 people have been arrested.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Monday that he had instructed local authorities to impose "very limited" and "localised" curfews in cities to prevent further rioting and looting.

The prospect of cancelling public events, including football matches, was discussed at an emergency meeting attended by senior government officials. However, Nunez ruled out any change to Tuesday's high-profile European fixture.

"But this does not apply to tomorrow's match between PSG and FC Barcelona," he said, adding that other matches scheduled in European competitions this week would also proceed as planned.

Among them is Wednesday's meeting between Lille and Galatasaray in the northern French city of Lille, where looters vandalised shops over the weekend.

Liverpool urge patience with Szoboszlai injury, Frimpong suffers new setback

Liverpool must be patient with midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai's recovery from a hamstring injury, while right back Jeremie Frimpong is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a fresh muscle problem, head coach Andoni Iraola said on Monday.

The pair were forced off during Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford on Saturday.

"Frimpong has a new muscle injury ... Difficult to predict. We will have to wait until he recovers, but it is going to be difficult before the (November 9-17 international) break ...," Iraola said ahead of Liverpool's Champions League match against Villarreal at Anfield on Tuesday.

Frimpong's setback comes after a difficult spell since moving from Bayer Leverkusen last year, with the 25-year-old Dutch international struggling for fitness and form.

Szoboszlai's situation is less concerning, however, with the Hungary captain suffering a recurrence of the issue that sidelined him for Liverpool's 3-0 home defeat by Manchester City and their 6-3 Champions League win at LASK.

"Szoboszlai is different, it's not a new injury. I think it is in the same place it was in the past week. It hasn't worsened. We probably have to be a bit patient until he recovers fully, but it is not like he has to wait a long time to come back," Iraola said.

The 25-year-old has been a mainstay for Liverpool, scoring three goals in eight games in all competitions this season.

Iraola is already contending with a number of long-term absentees, including forward Hugo Ekitike, right back Conor Bradley and centre back Giovanni Leoni.

Liverpool are fifth in the Premier League with 12 points from seven matches and host Villarreal, looking to build on a perfect start to their Champions League campaign, having taken six points from their opening two games.