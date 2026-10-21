Haney's last throw seals dramatic Asian Para Games bronze

Indian athlete Haney clinched a bronze medal in the men's discus throw F37 event at the Asian Para Games, delivering a personal best performance in a thrilling final attempt.

Key Points Haney secured a bronze medal for India in the men's discus throw F37 event at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday.

He achieved a personal best throw of 57.04 metres in his final attempt, performing under extreme pressure.

Uzbekistan's Marufkhujaev Kudratillokhon won the gold, while Pakistan's Haider Ali claimed the silver medal.

Haney is also set to compete in the men's javelin F37/38 event, where he was a gold medallist in the previous edition.

India's Haney produced a personal best of 57.04 metres in his final attempt to secure a bronze medal in the men's discus throw F37 event at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Wednesday.

Haney's Clutch Performance Secures Medal

Haney was in the podium place in the initial phase of the competition before being pushed out of the top three. He had to do something special for a medal and he did that under extreme pressure with a fine throw in his sixth and final attempt.

Marufkhujaev Kudratillokhon of Uzbekistan won the gold with a 57.39m throw that came in his penultimate attempt. The silver went to Pakistan's Haider Ali, who threw 57.20 in his fifth attempt.

The F37 class is for athletes with moderate coordination and movement impairments impacting one side of the body.

Haney will next take part in the men's javelin F37/38 event, in which he had won the gold medal in the previous edition.