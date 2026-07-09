Vishal Uppal: Let Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi Evolve Naturally

Asian Games medallist Vishal Uppal offers crucial advice on nurturing young Indian tennis prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi, urging caution against premature hype and advocating for her natural development towards a successful professional career.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi/Instagram

Key Points Asian Games medallist Vishal Uppal warns against over-hyping young Indian tennis talent Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi.

Uppal advises allowing Maaya to evolve naturally, free from pressure to match Sania Mirza's achievements.

Maaya, a 17-year-old top 20 junior, has the potential to reach the top 100 in professional tennis with continued dedication.

Professional tennis demands sustained hunger and a strong support system, according to Uppal.

Uppal also praises Dakshineshwar Suresh as another promising Indian tennis prospect.

Asian Games medallist Vishal Uppal has warned the tennis fraternity against creating too much hype around upcoming player Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi by putting pressure on her to emulate Sania Mirza's feat. The Coimbatore-born teenager made history by becoming the youngest Indian player to earn a WTA ranking point. The 17-year-old, who currently trains at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain, is in the top 20 globally among juniors. She is currently playing the Wimbledon juniors, where she reached the round of 64 in the singles and quarterfinals in doubles.

Nurturing Young Talent Without Pressure

"Maya is a good developing junior. A very good junior who's doing well. Let's handle Maya carefully. I mean, I would just urge people not to put pressure on her to become something great like Sania Mirza. Let her just evolve, let her grow in her journey," Uppal told PTI. "And one way I feel we can support her is by not putting pressure on her to become a superstar. Let her evolve in her journey, help her grow."

Uppal believes Maaya can break into the top 100 in the coming years provided she works hard. "She can definitely be a very good player at the senior level. She can definitely become a top 100 player in the world going forward. I only hope she continues to work hard, she continues to grow on her journey. And if she keeps that hunger and fire alive, it will probably help her get to the top 100 or top 50 in the world. "She is obviously learning the ropes quite well. Now she is top 20 in the world in juniors, which is a good sign, meaning she is doing well in her age category," said Vishal, who had trained Maaya earlier.

Challenges Of Professional Tennis

The Indian women's team non-playing captain, however, warned Maaya about the brutality of professional tennis. "Going forward, professional tennis is very brutal because by the time you get to professional tennis, you'll come across players who were nobody in junior tennis and are doing phenomenally well now. "So you just have to focus on your journey. You have to have a good team around you, good people guiding you and more importantly, you have to keep the fire, the hunger alive in you."

Uppal also held Dakshineshwar Suresh in high esteem. "Well, he's a very good prospect, he's matured very well in the American collegiate system. He has a huge serve and a big game. So now, it's a question of him staying physically and mentally healthy and having that hunger to keep rising in the world rankings. "He is definitely doing well and I hope he achieves something significant, both for himself and for Indian tennis," he said.