Hamilton's Mission 44 Urges F1 to Invest $66 Million in Young Talent

Lewis Hamilton's Mission 44 foundation is urging Formula One to commit £50 million over five years to foster diversity and create career pathways for young talent from underrepresented backgrounds in motorsport.

IMAGE: Lewis Hamilton Calls on F1 to Create More Career Opportunities. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Key Points Lewis Hamilton's Mission 44 foundation released a report, 'Igniting Inclusion', advocating for greater diversity in Formula One.

The report urges F1 to invest at least £50 million over five years to help young people from underrepresented backgrounds access motorsport careers.

Mission 44 also recommends F1 publish data on entry, exit, and promotion by gender, ethnicity, and socioeconomic background.

Hamilton emphasised that 'inspiration means nothing without opportunity' and called for real investment and accountability from F1 and the FIA.

Formula One recently published its first social impact report, noting 500,000 young people benefited from educational programmes in 2025 and committed £2.4 million to engineering scholarships.

Lewis Hamilton has called on Formula One to be more proactive in creating career opportunities for young people after his foundation published a report on Monday saying the sport was at risk of missing out on engineering and technical talent.

Igniting Inclusion Report Findings

In its report titled "Igniting Inclusion", Hamilton's Mission 44 foundation called on Formula One to invest at least £50 million ($66 million) over five years to help young people from underrepresented backgrounds gain a pathway into motorsport careers.

The report also said Formula One should publish data on who enters, leaves and is promoted within the sport by gender, ethnicity and socioeconomic background, and that teams should provide a published number of paid, accessible, early-career roles.

Hamilton's Call to Action

"Formula 1 is inspiring millions of young people around the world. But inspiration means nothing without opportunity," Ferrari's Hamilton said in a statement.

"We can't tell young people to dream big and then not open the doors when they try to make those dreams a reality. F1, the FIA and every team must push harder and move faster. We need real investment, more opportunities and greater accountability."

F1's Current Initiatives

Reuters has contacted the FIA, the sport's governing body, and Formula One for comment. Last month, Formula One published its first sport-wide social impact report, which said 500,000 young people across 71 countries had benefited from educational outreach programmes in 2025.

Formula One also renewed its engineering scholarships, committing £2.4 million in funding over three years.

As part of its research for the report, Mission 44 said it surveyed around 3,000 Formula One fans across Britain, the US and Brazil. Mission 44, a charity that supports young people and works to improve their access to education and employment, was founded by seven-times world champion Hamilton in 2021.