HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Hamilton still can't believe he's driving for Ferrari

Hamilton still can't believe he's driving for Ferrari

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2025 21:17 IST

x

Lewis Hamilton

IMAGE: Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton during the event to celebrate Scuderia Ferrari and Puma's 20 years of collaboration. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

Lewis Hamilton's first race for Ferrari in Australia next week is reminding him of how he felt ahead of his Formula One debut for McLaren in Melbourne in 2007.

The seven-time world champion, the sport's most successful driver with 105 grand prix victories and 202 podiums, said at an event for Ferrari partner Puma on Tuesday night that the excitement was building.

"It's been a long winter, but it's also been very short. But I'm really grateful we had good testing last week," said the 40-year-old Briton.

 

"I can't believe the race is already next week... it'll start to sink in a little bit as the weekend arrives. And I feel excited. I feel we are as best prepared as we could be, given the short space of time that I have had.

"There's still things to learn but I'm just excited to get going. I love racing... being at Melbourne is going to be very reminiscent of my first grand prix there."

Hamilton, whose bid for an eighth title with the most glamorous team on the grid has captured the headlines, made a stunning rookie debut for McLaren in 2007 when he finished third.

He went on to finish on the podium in his first nine races, winning twice and ending the season as overall runner-up to Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen. The following year he won his first title.

Hamilton said he was still pinching himself at being a Ferrari driver.

"Next week when I get to the race, I'm going to be starting a grand prix in red. Like, wow... I don't have the words to really explain just how excited I am," he said.

"I'm trying to just stay cool and calm, but for sure, arriving in red (at Melbourne) is going to be cool."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Tempo di martello'? Hamilton's language lessons
'Tempo di martello'? Hamilton's language lessons
'I'm loving it': Hamilton raves about his Ferrari
'I'm loving it': Hamilton raves about his Ferrari
Hamilton loses top spot to Sainz in Bahrain Testing
Hamilton loses top spot to Sainz in Bahrain Testing
PIX: Hamilton steps out in red at 10-team F1 launch
PIX: Hamilton steps out in red at 10-team F1 launch
Hamilton crashes 2023 Ferrari!
Hamilton crashes 2023 Ferrari!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

webstory image 2

Sugar Cravings? 12 Tips To Fight It

webstory image 3

Cooking With Yoghurt: 13 Creamy Recipes

VIDEOS

Caught on camera: HUGE avalanche hits J-K's Sonamarg1:06

Caught on camera: HUGE avalanche hits J-K's Sonamarg

Hardik Pandya's ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, spotted with a mystery man 0:38

Hardik Pandya's ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, spotted with a...

'Expel Abu Azmi from Samajwadi Party, bring him to UP and we'll 'take care'5:03

'Expel Abu Azmi from Samajwadi Party, bring him to UP and...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD