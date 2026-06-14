Hamilton celebrates first Ferrari win in Barcelona

Lewis Hamilton made history at the Spanish Grand Prix, securing his first Ferrari victory and becoming Formula One's oldest winner since 1970, ending Kimi Antonelli's dominant run.

IMAGE: At 41, Lewis Hamilton became Formula One's oldest winner since Jack Brabham in 1970. Photograph: Formula One/X

Key Points Lewis Hamilton secured his first Grand Prix victory with Ferrari at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The win ended Kimi Antonelli's five-race success streak, cutting his championship lead.

This marks Hamilton's 106th career win and his record seventh triumph at Circuit de Catalunya.

George Russell finished second for Mercedes, with Lando Norris taking third for McLaren.

Lewis Hamilton celebrated an emotional first grand prix victory with Ferrari in Spain on Sunday to end Kimi Antonelli's five-race run of success and become, at 41, Formula One's oldest winner since Australian Jack Brabham in 1970.

The Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix triumph was the Briton's first win since Belgium 2024, his record seventh at the Circuit de Catalunya and 106th of the seven-time world champion's extraordinary career.

Italian Antonelli, the 19-year-old championship leader, retired five laps from the end and saw his lead over Hamilton slashed to 41 points. George Russell finished second for Mercedes with McLaren's Lando Norris third.

Late triple champion Brabham was 43 and 11 months when he took his last F1 victory in South Africa.