Halle Open shocker: Kazahk Bublik ousts Zverev

IMAGE: Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in action during his semi-final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev. Photograph: Edith Geuppert/Reuters

Kazakh Alexander Bublik broke Alexander Zverev once in each set to power past the German 6-3, 7-5 on Saturday and reach the Halle Open final.

The 26-year-old Bublik, who regularly delivered first serves at speeds of more than 220 km per hour, gave his opponent no chance on his own serve to make his first final of the year as the grass season heads towards Wimbledon in just over a week.

Zverev, a two-time finalist in Halle, quickly dropped a break behind with Bublik racing to a 4-1 lead in the first set.

The German's return was no match for the Kazakh's thundering serve and Bublik quickly wrapped up the first set in 35 minutes.

Bublik, who reached his second tour semi-final of the season after Italian Jannik Sinner was forced to retire injured, had two more break chances at 3-3 but Zverev dug deep to stay in the contest.

However, the Kazakh played a flawless game at 5-5 to snatch the break he wanted with a superb crosscourt forehand winner and then served out the match.

The world number 48 will face either Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain or Russian Andrey Rublev in Sunday's final.

De Minaur eases past Rune to reach Queen's final

IMAGE: Australia's Alex de Minaur in action during his semi-final match against Norway's Holger Rune. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Australia's Alex de Minaur reached the final of the Queen's Club Championships with a 6-3, 7-6(2) defeat of Danish second seed Holger Rune on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Rune had not dropped a set on the way to the semi-finals but found the livewire De Minaur a step too far as he fell short of his first final on grass.

De Minaur will face either Spanish top seed Carlos Alcaraz or unseeded American Sebastian Korda in Sunday's final.

Alcaraz will reclaim the world number one ranking if he wins the prestigious Queen's title which would ensure he would be the top seed at Wimbledon which starts on July 3.

World number 18 De Minaur, who put out home favourite Andy Murray earlier in the week, is aiming for his second career title on grass having won at Eastbourne in 2021.

He is the first Australian to reach the final at the pre-Wimbledon event since Lleyton Hewitt in 2006.

Two breaks of serve allowed him to cruise through the first set but he was pushed much harder in the second with both players forced to save break points.

But De Minaur's greater experience on the slick lawns showed as he polished off the tiebreak.

"I play pretty decent on the grass, I love playing on this court," he said. "Today was my best match so far this week. I just hope that I can go one better tomorrow."