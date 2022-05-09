News
Halep, Azarenka advance in Rome, Osaka pulls out with injury

Halep, Azarenka advance in Rome, Osaka pulls out with injury

May 09, 2022 21:15 IST
IMAGE: Romania's Simona Halep in action during her first round match against France's Alize Cornet at the WTA 1000 Italian Open at Foro Italico, Rome, Italy, on Monday. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

IMAGE: Romania's Simona Halep in action during her first round match against France's Alize Cornet at the WTA 1000 Italian Open at Foro Italico, Rome, Italy, on Monday. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

ormer world number ones Simona Halep and Victoria Azarenka advanced to the second round of the Italian Open in Rome while four-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an ankle injury.

 

Halep, champion in Rome in 2020, beat France's Alize Cornet 6-4, 6-4, exacting revenge for her fourth-round loss at the Australian Open in January.

In a match that had 10 break points converted by the two players, Halep led 5-1 in both sets before Cornet fought back on both occasions before the Romanian got the job done, sealing progress with a forehand winner on Cornet's serve.

Azarenka met a familiar foe in Swiss Viktorija Golubic, who she beat at the same stage of the Madrid Open late last month.

Although the match in Madrid was a closer contest, this time Azarenka beat her emphatically with a 6-3, 6-0 scoreline, wrapping up the match in just 68 minutes.

Organisers confirmed Osaka had withdrawn due to a left ankle injury and her opponent Sara Sorribes Tormo will now face lucky loser Nuria Parrizas Diaz.

Defending champ and top seed Iga Swiatek and Madrid champ Ons Jabeur are in action on Tuesday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
