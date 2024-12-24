News
Haaland's silence not the only problem for Man City

December 24, 2024 22:44 IST
Manchester City

IMAGE: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland look dejected after the match. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Manchester City's dismal run of form, with one win in eight Premier League games, is down to the whole team and not one player, manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday, with struggling striker Erling Haaland not to blame.

City's current streak, which leaves the champions seventh in the standings and 12 points off leaders Liverpool, coincides with Haaland scoring just twice, after the Norwegian netted 10 times in their opening five games.

"It's about us, it's not just about one player," Guardiola told a press conference ahead of Thursday's game with Everton.

"So when in the past we scored goals and Erling was so prolific in helping us, it's because of the team. And when you have problems at the back, in the middle, it's for everyone.

"If it was just one player, the reason why, it would be easy. It's not about that. Erling is so important for us, will be so important for us, has been, and we try to do the things better, to use him better."

 

Guardiola is still uncertain if John Stones, Matheus Nunes or Ederson will be fit when City host Everton, and while the coach was unable to pinpoint a single reason for their poor run, he was optimistic of a return to form in the near future.

"All the tendency to say we don't run, we don't fight, the reason why is this one, this situation or this player or this manager or this," Guardiola said.

"It's not about that. It's many little details or big details that all together make us not as good as we were.

"But we have another opportunity on Boxing Day to try and win time for the players to come back and in a certain time we'll be better."

Everton may be 15th in the standings, 11 points behind City, but they do have a better defensive record than Guardiola's side, and have kept five clean sheets in their last six games.

"Sean Dyche always has a really good defensive structure, really good patterns defensively, offensively," Guardiola said.

"And when they are able to do it against Arsenal and Chelsea, that means they are really good because they have good transitions and of course at set-pieces, long balls, they are really, really strong."

While City players will have some time with their families over Christmas, with the team playing on Dec. 26, there are sacrifices to be made.

"We train today, we train tomorrow night. We stay over here and we are going to play on Boxing Day," Guardiola said.

"Today we'll be at home with the families and tomorrow we'll be with the families during the morning and the night we'll be here.

"Hopefully they want to be here because it's our job and our duty."

Source: REUTERS
