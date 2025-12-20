HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Haaland smashes Ronaldo record as City go top again

December 20, 2025 23:19 IST

Manchester City

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their third goal. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Manchester City climbed back to the top of the table with a ruthless 3-0 dismantling of West Ham United on Saturday, as Erling Haaland bagged a double to top Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League goals tally in less than half the time.

Pep Guardiola's men have 37 points after 17 games, while Arsenal, with 36 points, could reclaim top spot when they play at Everton later on Saturday. West Ham remain in the danger zone in 18th on 13 points.

 

City stamped their authority early on, and Haaland struck in the fifth minute when his first shot from Phil Foden's cross was parried by Alphonse Areola. He made no mistake with his second chance, firing home past the goalkeeper.

Tijjani Reijnders doubled City's lead in the 38th minute after Rayan Cherki intercepted the ball in the Hammers' end, cut around a defender and played the ball to Haaland. The Norwegian passed to Reijinders who fired into the roof of the net.

Haaland completed his double in the 69th with an easy tap-in after some woeful West Ham defending for his 104th league goal for City when West Ham's Jean-Clair Tobido tried to clear the ball but it bounced off him and to the feet of Haaland.

The 22-year-old Haaland cruised past Ronaldo's mark of 103 goals in 236 appearances in England's top flight, reaching 104 in just 114 games. He has 149 goals for City across all competitions.

Haaland, who squandered several other chances including a shot into the side netting and a header that breezed just over the bar, looked determined to complete a hat-trick and had the Etihad Stadium fans on their feet deep in injury time when he was one-on-one with Areola before sending his shot just wide of the far post.

While West Ham, who have gone six games without a win, were penned in their own half before the break, they were brighter after it, and City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was finally pressed into action with a brilliant double save early in the second half, first stopping a shot from Crysencio Summerville and then one from Freddie Potts.

The match was City's last of 2025 at the Etihad, and their 16th win against West Ham at their home stadium in their last 17 meetings.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
