Home  » Sports » Haaland scores twice as Norway shock Brazil to make World Cup quarter-finals

Haaland scores twice as Norway shock Brazil to make World Cup quarter-finals

Updated: July 06, 2026 05:14 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Erling Haaland's sensational late double propels Norway to a shocking 2-1 victory over football giants Brazil, securing their place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring Norway's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Brazil at New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Erling Haaland celebrates scoring Norway's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Brazil at New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Key Points

  • Erling Haaland scored two crucial late goals for Norway.
  • Norway defeated five-times champions Brazil 2-1 in the World Cup Round of 16.
  • Haaland's goals came in the 79th and 90th minutes, securing Norway's quarter-final berth.
  • Neymar scored a penalty for Brazil, but it was a mere consolation.
  • Brazil missed an earlier penalty through Bruno Guimaraes in the 13th minute.

Erling Haaland scores Norway's second goal.

IMAGE: Erling Haaland fires the ball home for Norway's second goal. Photograph: Vincent Carchietta/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Erling Haaland struck two late goals as Norway stunned record five-times champions Brazil 2-1 in the World Cup last 16 on Sunday to send the Scandinavian team into their first quarter-final.

With their fans hugely outnumbered and in conditions that felt like a sauna, Norway tuned out the noise and the heat with Haaland using every inch of his 6-foot-5-inch frame to head in the opening goal after 79 minutes before blasting home a shot from distance.

Haaland's Decisive Performance

Neymar Jr. scores from the penalty spot in added time to reduce the margin for Brazil.

IMAGE: Neymar Jr. beats Norway's goalkeeper Orjan Nyland from the penalty spot in added time to reduce the margin for Brazil. Photograph: Omar Aziz/Reuters

Neymar's penalty deep into stoppage time was little consolation for Brazil, for whom Bruno Guimaraes missed an early penalty as they failed to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1990.

Haaland pulled level with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race with his second goal, his seventh of the tournament.

The momentum appeared in Brazil's favour at the start, as Kristoffer Ajer conceded an early penalty with a foolish challenge on Matheus Cunha after 13 minutes.

Erling Haaland heads the ball past Brazil's goalkeeper Alisson Becker to put Norway ahead in the match.

IMAGE: Erling Haaland heads the ball past Brazil's goalkeeper Alisson Becker to put Norway ahead in the match. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

But the Brazilian fans were left scratching their heads as Guimaraes stepped up to take the kick instead of Vinicius Junior and that confusion turned to exasperation when Orjan Nyland dived left to save the penalty.

Norway coach Stale Solbakken replaced both wingers after half-time, sending on Andreas Schjelderup and Oscar Bobb, a masterstroke that gave Haaland the supporting cast he needed to put on a show. 

The Manchester City striker was a full head above the Brazilian defenders as he headed in the opener from a superb cross by Schjelderup. 

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring Norway's first goal with teammates.

IMAGE: Erling Haaland celebrates scoring Norway's first goal with teammates. Photograph: James Lang/IMAGN IMAGES/Reuters

Eleven minutes later, Schjelderup again teed up Haaland, who appeared exhausted but found enough strength to fire in an unstoppable strike from outside the box as Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti sat grim-faced in the dugout.

Neymar's penalty 10 minutes into added time did little to change it.

Norway will play Mexico or England in the quarter-finals.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

erling haalandnorway footballbrazil footballworld cup round of 16football match

More From Rediff

World Cup: Switzerland Brace for Fiery Colombia Test in Last 16

World Cup: Switzerland Brace for Fiery Colombia Test in Last 16
Wimbledon Big Upset! Osaka Stuns World No 1 Sabalenka in fourth round

Wimbledon Big Upset! Osaka Stuns World No 1 Sabalenka in fourth round
Muchova, Pegula March into Wimbledon Quarterfinals

Muchova, Pegula March into Wimbledon Quarterfinals

Related Stories

World Cup: Switzerland Brace for Fiery Colombia Test in Last 16

World Cup: Switzerland Brace for Fiery Colombia Test in Last 16

Web Stories

9 Doctors Who Became Leaders

9 Doctors Who Became Leaders
8 Asteroids That Gave Earth A Near Miss

8 Asteroids That Gave Earth A Near Miss
Amazfit Unveils The Helio Strap Pro

Amazfit Unveils The Helio Strap Pro

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026