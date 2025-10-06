HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Haaland nets ninth league goal as City edge Brentford

Haaland nets ninth league goal as City edge Brentford

By REDIFF SPORTS
October 06, 2025 00:47 IST

Erling Haaland

IMAGE: Erling Haaland took his league tally to nine with a winner against Brentford. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Manchester City posted a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Brentford to jump to fifth spot in the English Premier League table on Sunday.

Erling Haaland netted the winner for Pep Guardiola's side, who extended their unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions. It was the Norwegian's ninth league goal of the season.

In Sunday's other matches, Newcastle United breezed past Nottingham Forest 2-0 while Everton ended Crystal Palace's club-record 19-game unbeaten run with a 2-1 victory at home.

Jack Grealish, who is on loan from City, netted the winner in the 93th minute, his first goal for Everton.

 

Daniel Munoz put Palace ahead in the 37th minute before Iliman Ndiaye drew parity for the Merseyside club from the spot in the 76th minute. 

A win would have taken Palace provisionally to the second spot behind leaders Arsenal, but the defeat kept them at sixth behind City with 12 points from seven games.

For Newcastle, Bruno Guimaraes (58') and Nick Woltemade (84', penalty) found the net. The win lifted the Magpies to eleventh spot while Nottingham Forest slumped to their fourth defeat in seven games and slipped to 17th with five points. 

Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are stuck at the bottom without a win in seven games, were held to a 1-1 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion, thanks to a late equaliser by Jan Paul van Hecke. Brighton remain 12th with nine points from seven games.

