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Home  » Sports » Haaland magic sends Man City into FA Cup semis

Haaland magic sends Man City into FA Cup semis

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April 04, 2026 21:04 IST

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Erling Haaland's sensational hat-trick powered Manchester City to a dominant 4-0 victory over Liverpool, securing their place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Erling Haaland

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal with Rayan Cherki. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Key Points

  • Erling Haaland scores a hat-trick as Manchester City dominates Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final.
  • Liverpool's early resistance crumbles after Haaland's penalty, leading to a 4-0 defeat.
  • Antoine Semenyo contributes with a goal and an assist in Manchester City's commanding victory.
  • Mohamed Salah misses a penalty, compounding Liverpool's struggles in the FA Cup match against
  • Manchester City secures a spot in the FA Cup semi-finals with an impressive performance at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City crushed Liverpool 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to cruise into the FA Cup semi-finals, with Erling Haaland scoring a hat-trick.

Champions Liverpool played well in the opening half-hour with Mohamed Salah wasting an early chance, but once Haaland had scored from the spot in the 37th minute after a foul on Nico O’Reilly their resistance crumbled.

 

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk conceded the penalty with a rash challenge, and there was little the Dutch defender could do as City played scintillating attacking football for the remainder of the game.

His blond hair swinging behind him in a ponytail, Haaland netted his second two minutes into first-half stoppage time with a well-placed header from an excellent Antoine Semenyo cross.

Erling Haaland

IMAGE: Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores their first goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Semenyo got on the scoresheet himself five minutes after the break, latching on to a ball in behind from Rayan Cherki and chipping it beautifully past Giorgi Mamardashvili, and Haaland completed his treble with a shot off the underside of the crossbar in the 57th minute.

Liverpool's woes continued when Mohamed Salah, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season, capped off a poor performance by having his penalty saved by James Trafford, snuffing out any faint hopes Liverpool might have had of a comeback.

As the game turned into a victory parade, many Liverpool fans started heading for the exits, and City manager Pep Guardiola rang the changes, replacing Haaland with Omar Marmoush, the Norwegian striker receiving a standing ovation as he left the field.

In the other quarter-finals, Chelsea take on Port Vale and Southampton host Arsenal later on Saturday, with Leeds United travelling to West Ham United on Sunday.

The semi-finals will take place at Wembley, and Haaland is relishing a return to the stadium.

"First half, we struggled a bit, but then we after around 30 minutes we kept going and in the end it's an amazing game. Another Wembley trip for us is amazing and important," he told broadcaster TNT.

"I think (my form this season) has been a bit too much up and down, which is not good enough. I cannot keep on thinking about what I could have done differently or what didn't happen, or what happened. I have to think about the next game."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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