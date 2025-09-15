Haaland magic helps City crush United in Manchester derby

IMAGE: Erling Haaland celebrates with his City teammates. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Manchester City

In a high-octane derby at Manchester, City’s precision and pace saw them overwhelm United 3-0, with Phil Foden and Erling Haaland making the difference on Sunday.

Foden opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a superb header, rounding off the first of two assists from Jeremy Doku. The Stockport-born star arched his neck perfectly to power the ball past United keeper Altay Bayindir, giving City the early advantage.

City’s Belgian winger Doku was again instrumental in the second goal, setting up Haaland to double the lead. The Norwegian striker then sealed the win with a brilliant solo effort, racing from his own half and calmly slotting past Bayindir, even hitting the post along the way.

The 197th Manchester derby also saw new goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma make his first start for City. The Italian produced an outstanding save to keep United at bay on his debut, denying Benjamin Sesko’s long-range effort and keeping the clean sheet intact.

From the opening whistle, City swarmed United, with Haaland’s shot narrowly missing inside 15 seconds. The pace never slowed in the Manchester drizzle, and City dominated possession, orchestrating moves with precision. Doku’s composure and vision consistently unlocked United’s defense, particularly in the buildup to Foden’s opener and Haaland’s second.

United struggled to respond, with Haaland clearing several crosses and City’s high press forcing errors.

Late attempts from Tijjani Reijnders and United’s Bryan Mbuemo were either off-target or denied by Donnarumma, ensuring a comprehensive City victory.

The win underscores City’s dominance in the derby and Haaland’s lethal form, leaving United with plenty to ponder ahead of the season.