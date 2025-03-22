HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Gymnast Pranati wins bronze at World Cup

Gymnast Pranati wins bronze at World Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 22, 2025 21:42 IST

x

'My eyes are now on winning medals at Asia Championships and World championships, that's the target for the year.'

Pranati Nayak

IMAGE: Pranati Nayak finished with a total score of 13.417 in the vault final to finish third at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup. Photograph: ANI

India's gymnast Pranati Nayak on Saturday secured a bronze medal in the vault final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Antalya, Turkey.

The 29-year-old, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics, finished with a total score of 13.417 in the vault final to finish third, behind American duo of Jayla Hang (13.667) and Claire Pease (13.567).

"It is a great feeling to start the year with a medal. It is a good confidence booster for me. I had won last year as well, so I'm feeling really happy," Nayak, who had scored 13.317 in the vault qualification, told PTI.

"My eyes are now on winning medals at Asia Championships and World championships, that's the target for the year," she added.

Pranati had clinched the bronze medal in the women's vault event of the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Cairo before the Paris Olympics last year. She also won vault bronze medals at the Asian Championships in 2019 (Ulaanbaatar) and 2022 (Doha).

Nayak has battled through a series of injuries and was left disheartened after missing out on a berth for the Paris Olympics. However, with the support of her coach Ashok Kumar Mishra, she has regained her confidence.

"She has been with me for the last four years, and I am extremely pleased that she was able to secure a bronze medal this year after finishing third last year as well," said Mishra, who now trains athletes at the Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High Performance Centre.

"It hasn't been easy for her. She has struggled with injuries, including an elbow issue. There was a time when she considered retiring, but I kept encouraging her, telling her she still has much to offer. She delivered in the finals. Now our next goal is to make it to the finals of the World Championships," he said.

 

Pranati is the third Indian gymnast to win an international medal on the vault, after Dipa Karmakar (2018 Mersin Gold, 2018 Cottbus bronze) and Aruna Reddy (2018 World Cup in Melbourne).

She competed at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games, as well as at the 2014 and 2018 Asian Games. Additionally, she also represented the country in the 2014, 2017, and 2019 World Championships.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Hockey stars Mandeep and Udita tie the knot
Hockey stars Mandeep and Udita tie the knot
Injury-free Nikhat set to return to ring in May
Injury-free Nikhat set to return to ring in May
Hamilton scores first win for Ferrari in China F1 sprint
Hamilton scores first win for Ferrari in China F1 sprint
Boxing icon George Foreman dies aged 76
Boxing icon George Foreman dies aged 76
18 Years of Virat Kohli at RCB
18 Years of Virat Kohli at RCB

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Pics: Fort Kochi Is India's Loveliest Walking Town

webstory image 2

13 Insanely Yum Halwa Recipes

webstory image 3

On Sheetala Ashtami: 9 Shitala Devi Temples Of India

VIDEOS

J-K: Kathua witnesses surge in strawberry cultivation with astounding success9:32

J-K: Kathua witnesses surge in strawberry cultivation...

BRO conducts snow clearance operation at Zojila Pass0:19

BRO conducts snow clearance operation at Zojila Pass

Beauty from Kashmir is here!0:42

Beauty from Kashmir is here!

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD