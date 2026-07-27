Commonwealth Games: Gyaneshwari Yadav secures silver in weightlifting

Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav, an Asian Championships bronze medallist, proudly clinched a silver medal in the women's 53kg category at the prestigious Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

IMAGE: Gyaneshwari Yadav poses with her medal. Photograph: Team India/X

Key Points Gyaneshwari Yadav secured a silver medal in the women's 53kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games.

The Indian weightlifter achieved a total lift of 199kg, comprising 88kg in snatch and 111kg in clean and jerk.

Nigeria's Onome Omolola Didih won gold with a new Commonwealth and Games record of 206kg.

Canada's Rebeka Groulx earned the bronze medal with a 178kg total lift.

Asian Championships bronze winner Gyaneshwari Yadav clinched the silver medal in women's 53kg category weightlifting competition at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Monday.

Gyaneshwari lifted 88kg in the snatch section, and 111kg in clean and jerk for a total lift of 199kg.

Onome Omolola Didih of Nigeria won the gold with a Commonwealth and Games record total lift of 206kg (93kg snatch + 113kg clean and jerk).

Rebeka Groulx of Canada took the bronze with a total lift of 178kg.