Gyaneshwari Yadav Clinches Silver And Bronze At Asian Championships

Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav shines at the 2026 Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships, securing a silver and bronze medal in the 53kg category.

Photograph: SAI Meda/X

Key Points Gyaneshwari Yadav won silver and bronze medals at the Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships.

Yadav secured a silver medal in the snatch section of the 53kg category.

She also won an overall bronze medal with a combined lift of 194kg.

The Asian Championships serve as a qualifying event for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

India's Gyaneshwari Yadav bagged a double by winning silver and bronze medals in the 53kg category at the 2026 Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships here on Wednesday.

Gyaneshwari Yadav's Medal-Winning Performance

Gyaneshwari won a silver in the snatch section and then an overall bronze medal in the event with a combined lift of 194kg.

The gold medal in the category was claimed by Jinlan Zhao of China with a total lift of 216kg, while the silver went to Vietnam's Hoai Huong Nguyen with a total of 195kg.

India's Medal Tally At The Championships

Komal Kohar had opened India's medal count, winning a bronze in the women's 48kg on Monday.

The championships, which started on Monday at the Mahatma Mandir & Exhibition Centre here features 178 lifters from 28 Asian nations and two Commonwealth countries and serves as a qualifying event for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.