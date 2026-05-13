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Gyaneshwari Yadav Clinches Silver And Bronze At Asian Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 13, 2026 16:37 IST

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Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav shines at the 2026 Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships, securing a silver and bronze medal in the 53kg category.

Photograph: SAI Meda/X

Photograph: SAI Meda/X

Key Points

  • Gyaneshwari Yadav won silver and bronze medals at the Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships.
  • Yadav secured a silver medal in the snatch section of the 53kg category.
  • She also won an overall bronze medal with a combined lift of 194kg.
  • The Asian Championships serve as a qualifying event for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

India's Gyaneshwari Yadav bagged a double by winning silver and bronze medals in the 53kg category at the 2026 Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships here on Wednesday.

Gyaneshwari Yadav's Medal-Winning Performance

Gyaneshwari won a silver in the snatch section and then an overall bronze medal in the event with a combined lift of 194kg.

 

The gold medal in the category was claimed by Jinlan Zhao of China with a total lift of 216kg, while the silver went to Vietnam's Hoai Huong Nguyen with a total of 195kg.

India's Medal Tally At The Championships

Komal Kohar had opened India's medal count, winning a bronze in the women's 48kg on Monday.

The championships, which started on Monday at the Mahatma Mandir & Exhibition Centre here features 178 lifters from 28 Asian nations and two Commonwealth countries and serves as a qualifying event for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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