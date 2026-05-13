Gyaneshwari Yadav Clinches Silver And Bronze At Asian Championships

Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav shines at the 2026 Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships, securing a silver and bronze medal in the 53kg category.
Key Points
- Gyaneshwari Yadav won silver and bronze medals at the Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships.
- Yadav secured a silver medal in the snatch section of the 53kg category.
- She also won an overall bronze medal with a combined lift of 194kg.
- The Asian Championships serve as a qualifying event for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
India's Gyaneshwari Yadav bagged a double by winning silver and bronze medals in the 53kg category at the 2026 Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships here on Wednesday.
Gyaneshwari Yadav's Medal-Winning Performance
Gyaneshwari won a silver in the snatch section and then an overall bronze medal in the event with a combined lift of 194kg.
The gold medal in the category was claimed by Jinlan Zhao of China with a total lift of 216kg, while the silver went to Vietnam's Hoai Huong Nguyen with a total of 195kg.
India's Medal Tally At The Championships
Komal Kohar had opened India's medal count, winning a bronze in the women's 48kg on Monday.
The championships, which started on Monday at the Mahatma Mandir & Exhibition Centre here features 178 lifters from 28 Asian nations and two Commonwealth countries and serves as a qualifying event for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.