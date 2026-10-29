Gyaneshwari Yadav Secures Eighth Place At IWF World Championships

Indian weightlifters experienced mixed results at the IWF World Championships, with Gyaneshwari Yadav securing a strong eighth-place finish while Mirabai Chanu unfortunately withdrew due to a back injury, impacting Olympic qualification hopes.

Photograph: Team India/X

Key Points Commonwealth Games silver medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav finished eighth in the women's 53kg event at the IWF World Championships on Thursday.

Gyaneshwari Yadav topped Group C with a total lift of 198kg (88kg+110kg), outperforming several lifters in higher categories.

Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu withdrew from the competition due to a back issue, preventing her debut in the 53kg category.

China's Zhang Haiqin won the 53kg title, with American Eleanor Ulrey and North Korean So Hyon Kim taking silver and bronze respectively.

The World Championships serve as a crucial event for Olympic qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav finished a creditable eighth in the women's 53kg event at the IWF World Championships here on Thursday while star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu withdrew from the competition due to a back issue.

Gyaneshwari Yadav's Strong Performance

The 23-year-old from Chhattisgarh, Gyaneshwari heaved a total of 198kg (88kg+110kg) to top Group C. She eventually finished ahead of several lifters competing in the B as well as A categories.

Had she not missed two lifts -- one each in the snatch and clean and jerk -- Gyaneshwari, an Asian Championship silver medallist 53kg weight class, could have improved her personal best of 199kg and finished higher.

Chanu, meanwhile, was set to make her debut in the 53kg category. She had been placed in Group B with an entry total of 200kg but pulled out due to back pain.

Mirabai Chanu's Withdrawal And Other Medallists

China's Zhang Haiqin won the title with an effort of 221kg (98kg+123kg).

American Eleanor Ulrey clinched the silver medal after heaving 220kg (98kg+122kg) while North Korean So Hyon Kim bagged the bronze with a total effort of 214kg (91kg+123kg).

Notably, as many as seven athletes lifted 90kg or more in the snatch section, a mark Chanu has been striving to achieve for over six years.

Olympic Qualification Significance

At the World Championships, Group A comprises lifters with the highest declared entry totals -- the combined weight they intend to lift in the snatch and clean and jerk -- while Groups B, C and D feature athletes with progressively lower entry totals.

The World Championships is one of six events in the first period of the Olympic qualification system for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.