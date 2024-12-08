News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Guwahati Masters: Tanisha-Ashwini defend title, Anmol finishes runner-up

Guwahati Masters: Tanisha-Ashwini defend title, Anmol finishes runner-up

Source: PTI
December 08, 2024 17:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ashwini Ponnapa

IMAGE: Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa clinched their title once again, successfully defending their championship crown. Photograph: Kind courtesy BAI/X

Indian women's doubles pair Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa successfully defended their title at the Guwahati Masters Super 100 badminton tournament, registering a straight-game victory over China's Li Hua Zhou and Wang Zi Meng in the final on Sunday.

 

The top-seeded duo, who also competed at the Paris Olympics, showcased a dominant performance to outclass Li and Wang 21-18, 21-12 in the summit clash that lasted 43 minutes.

Rising Indian shuttler Anmol Kharb also came agonisingly close to a maiden Super 100 title before finishing runner-up after losing 21-14 13-21 19-21 to China's Cai Yan Yan in women's singles final.

The world No. 16 Tanisha and Ashwini began with a bang, surging to an 8-2 lead. However, the Chinese pair narrowed the gap to 10-11 at the mid-game interval and kept the pressure on, trailing closely until 18-19. The Indian duo then held their nerves to secure the final two points and take the first game.

The second game started competitively, but the Indians pulled away with a seven-point spree, racing to a 15-6 lead. They maintained the momentum to decisively close out the match and retain the title.

The 78-minute women's singles final was a see-saw battle, with Anmol showcasing her skills to dominate the opening game, breaking away from a 4-4 tie to establish a steady lead.

Ashwini Ponnapa

A powerful straight smash handed Anmol six game points, and she sealed the opener when her opponent sent the shuttle wide.

However, Cai displayed greater intent in the second game, leaving Anmol in a chasing position. The Chinese shuttler surged to a 10-4 lead, extending it to 14-6, and eventually secured the game comfortably to force a decider.

The third game was an intense affair, with both players neck-and-neck throughout. Anmol started strong, leading 4-0 and 10-8, but Cai clawed her way back to edge ahead at 18-16.

Anmol managed to level the score at 19-19, but a powerful smash from Cai gave the Chinese match point. Anmol's error at the net ultimately handed Cai the victory, extending the Indian's wait for a Super 100 title. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pakistan rejects India's Hybrid Model demand
Pakistan rejects India's Hybrid Model demand
No reason for Pakistan to go and play in India: Afridi
No reason for Pakistan to go and play in India: Afridi
Should Rohit Step Down As Captain?
Should Rohit Step Down As Captain?
Asia Cup U-19 Final: India set for defeat vs B'desh
Asia Cup U-19 Final: India set for defeat vs B'desh
Farmers suspend march for the day, several hurt
Farmers suspend march for the day, several hurt
ISI uses addicts as terror couriers in Indian jails
ISI uses addicts as terror couriers in Indian jails
Gukesh spends 28 per cent of Game 11 with eyes shut!
Gukesh spends 28 per cent of Game 11 with eyes shut!

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Gukesh spends 28 per cent of Game 11 with eyes shut!
Gukesh spends 28 per cent of Game 11 with eyes shut!
'We made mistakes': Richa opens up on India's loss
'We made mistakes': Richa opens up on India's loss

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances