Gurucharan Hora Enters Race For AITA Secretary General

Gurucharan Singh Hora, a key figure in Indian tennis administration, has officially announced his bid for the prestigious All India Tennis Association (AITA) Secretary General position, aiming to bolster grassroots development amidst crucial governance reforms and upcoming elections.

Photograph: PTI

Key Points Gurucharan Singh Hora, current AITA Joint Secretary (Interim), is contesting for the Secretary General position.

Hora's candidature is driven by a commitment to strengthen grassroots and junior tennis development in India.

The AITA elections are subject to Delhi High Court directives, requiring constitutional amendments and fresh polls by September 30, 2026.

Legendary Leander Paes and Davis Cup skipper Rohit Rajpal have also announced their candidatures for the AITA President's post.

The AITA has amended its constitution to align with the National Sports Governance Act, with state associations retaining voting rights.

Chhattisgarh State Tennis Association secretary Gurucharan Singh Hora on Friday announced his candidature for the post of Secretary General of the All India Tennis Association (AITA). Hora, who is currently serving as Joint Secretary (Interim) of the AITA, said his decision to contest the election was driven by his "lifelong commitment" to tennis and a desire to strengthen the sport's grassroots and junior development structure.

"I have decided to contest the forthcoming elections of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) for the position of Hon. Secretary General," Hora, who is a Mechanical Engineer by qualification and an entrepreneur, said in a statement. As CSTA secretary, Hora said he contributed to the establishment of a tennis academy in Raipur, developed with an investment of approximately Rs 25 crore to provide training facilities to players.

AITA Elections And Legal Challenges

Legendary Leander Paes and Davis Cup skipper Rohit Rajpal have already announced their candidature for the post of President. The AITA elections for the 2024-28 Executive Committee were held on September 28, 2024, but the results were placed in a sealed cover following directions of the Delhi High Court amid a challenge alleging violations of the National Sports Development Code.

The Delhi High Court subsequently directed the AITA to amend its Constitution and bye-laws in line with the National Sports Governance Act, 2025 and the National Sports Governance (National Sports Bodies) Rules, 2026 before conducting fresh elections. The court's June 18, 2026 directions stipulated that the fresh elections be held on or before September 30, 2026 and appointed former High Court chief justice Gita Mittal as Administrator. The elections, though, are unlikely to be held before November.

Governance Reforms And Voting Rights

AITA recently amended its constitution, aligning it with the NSG Act. The court also clarified that affiliated state associations would be allowed to vote in the elections irrespective of whether they were compliant with the new sports governance framework at the time of voting. Hora was elected to the AITA Executive Committee for the 2020-24 term.