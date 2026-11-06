Key Players Sidelined As India Prepares For New Zealand Friendlies

Head coach Khalid Jamil has unveiled a 23-member Indian football squad for the upcoming international friendlies against New Zealand, notably sidelining veteran goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and ruling out key defender Anwar Ali due to injury.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jamshedpur FC/X

Key Points Head coach Khalid Jamil announced a 23-member Indian squad on Friday for international friendlies against New Zealand.

Veteran goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was sidelined following his disappointing outing in India's 0-4 defeat against Brazil.

Key defender Anwar Ali is ruled out with a Grade 1 hamstring injury, potentially sidelining him for more than a month.

The Blue Tigers will play New Zealand on November 12 in Auckland and on November 15 in Christchurch.

Three players from the SAFF Championship squad, Bijoy Varghese, Muhammad Suhail, and Liston Colaco, will join the team for the New Zealand tour.

Former skipper and veteran goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was sidelined, while key defender Anwar Ali was ruled out with a hamstring injury as head coach Khalid Jamil on Friday named a 23-member Indian squad for the upcoming international friendlies against New Zealand.

Anwar's injury (Grade 1 hamstring) is a setback for India as the East Bengal defender could be sidelined for more than a month.

Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia) and Mohammed Sanan have also been ruled out due to injuries.

The omission of Gurpreet comes after his disappointing outing in India's 0-4 defeat against Brazil.

Upcoming Matches And Squad Changes

The Blue Tigers will face the All Whites on November 12 at the Go Media Stadium in Auckland at 11.30 am IST and on November 15 at the One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch at 8.30 am IST.

The squad also features three players from Naushad Moosa's SAFF Championship squad - Bijoy Varghese, Muhammad Suhail and Liston Colaco. They will leave the tournament in Dhaka to join Jamil's squad for the New Zealand tour.

Meanwhile, Farukh Choudhary, Noufal PN and Hmingthanmawia Ralte have been released from the SAFF Championship squad and will return to their club, Mumbai City FC. Ronney Kharbudon will also miss the trip to Dhaka due to injury.

The New Zealand-bound squad will assemble in Bengaluru on Saturday and train on Sunday before departing for Auckland later that night.

Coach Jamil's Outlook And Full Squad

"New Zealand are also a World Cup-playing nation and a strong opponent, and these two matches will be a good test for us away from home. We want to prepare well, play with discipline and use this opportunity to improve as a team," Jamil said.

India squad

Goalkeepers: Hrithik Tiwari, Som Kumar, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Bijoy Varghese, Jay Gupta, Mehtab Singh, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Roshan Singh Naorem.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Jithin MS, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Tomba Singh Haobam.

Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, Edmund Lalrindika, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Muhammad Suhail, Ryan Williams.