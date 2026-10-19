Punjab FC Snatch Late Draw Against Mumbai City FC With Gurkirat's Equaliser

Gurkirat Singh's dramatic 90th-minute equaliser against his former club, Mumbai City FC, ensured Punjab FC secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw in a thrilling Indian Super League encounter on Monday.

IMAGE: Gurkirat Singh struck deep into added time to head in the equaliser against Mumbai City FC in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy ISL/X

Key Points Gurkirat Singh scored a 90th-minute equaliser for Punjab FC against his former club, Mumbai City FC, securing a 1-1 draw on Monday.

Mumbai City FC initially took the lead in the 63rd minute through a penalty converted by Uruguayan striker Leandro Otormin.

The match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was a physical contest with both teams creating chances, including Punjab hitting the woodwork in the first half.

Punjab FC's high-intensity pressing and quick transitions were met by Mumbai City FC's fast breaks and wide play throughout the game.

Gurkirat's goal, his first for Punjab FC, came from an inch-perfect cross from Sanathoi Meitei, denying Mumbai City FC a full three points.

Gurkirat Singh's late equaliser helped Punjab FC hold Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League match in New Delhi on Monday.

Uruguayan striker Leandro Otormin put Mumbai City ahead from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute, before former Mumbai attacker Gurkirat Singh rescued a point for Punjab with his first goal for the club, heading home in the 90th minute at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Punjab began with high-intensity pressing, and the match quickly turned into a physical contest. The hosts had the first chance in the fourth minute, when Rishikanta Meitei's right-footed effort from distance was pushed away by Mumbai City goalkeeper TP Rehenesh.

Punjab continued to test the visitors with their pressing and quick transitions, while the Islanders looked to respond with fast breaks and wingers who continued to spread the game wide.

First Half Action And Missed Opportunities

The visitors were forced into making an early change, with Vikram Partap Singh making way for Farukh Chaudhary after a tackle involving Meitei left the Mumbai City FC player unable to continue.

Brandon Fernandes came close to breaking the deadlock moments later, but Arshdeep Singh rushed off his line to make a crucial save.

Punjab made a change of their own in the 36th minute, with Bishu Singh taking Meitei's place. Punjab came closest to breaking the deadlock deep into first-half stoppage time when Khaiminthang Lhungdim's left-footed effort from distance bounced off the angle of the woodwork.

The break arrived soon after with the scores unchanged, as both sides failed to capitalize on their chances.

Second Half Drama And Late Equaliser

The Islanders started the second half on the front foot, with Valpuia's cross finding Farukh, who was unable to connect with his header.

Punjab made another change ten minutes into the second period, bringing in Gurkirat for youngster Vishal Yadav.

The Islanders broke the deadlock just past the hour mark when Bijoy Varghese trod on PN Noufal's ankle in the box, earning the visitors a penalty. Otormin converted from 12 yards out with aplomb, as his spot kick hammered past Arshdeep.

Manolo Marquez made a double change four minutes later, with Tluanga replacing Brandon and Wilmar Jordan coming in for Otormin.

Punjab responded with two changes in personnel soon after, bringing in Sanathoi Meitei and Arshvir Singh for Muhammad Suhail and Diego Raposo.

The substitutions soon paid off for the hosts, with Sanathoi's inch perfect cross into the box from the left finding Gurkirat unmarked. The striker rose to head home against his former club, earning his first goal for Punjab.