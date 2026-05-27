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Gurindervir Singh's Family Celebrates Record-Breaking Sprint

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 27, 2026 12:45 IST

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Gurindervir Singh's family and coach celebrate his historic 100m sprint at the Federation Cup, where he broke the national record and qualified for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Gurindervir Singh shattered the 100m national record at the Federation Cup in Ranchi.
  • He became the first Indian sprinter to run below 10.10 seconds, clocking 10.09 seconds.
  • Gurindervir Singh also qualified for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
  • His father, Kamaljit Singh, a former volleyball player, supported his athletic aspirations from a young age.
  • Coach Sarabjit Singh expressed his happiness over Gurindervir's achievement and qualification for the Commonwealth Games.

The mobile phone of sprinter Gurindervir Singh's father has not stop ringing as he has been getting congratulatory calls from relatives and friends after his son shattered the 100m national record at the Federation Cup in Ranchi.

On Saturday, the 25-year-old Punjab athlete Gurindervir became the first Indian sprinter to run below 10.10 seconds as he lowered the national record to 10.09 seconds in Ranchi.

 

Commonwealth Games Qualification

He also breached the 2026 Commonwealth Games qualifying time of 10.16 seconds set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Interestingly, people have now started calling Gurindervir as 'Toofan Singh' after his exploits in Ranchi, his father Kamaljit said.

"We are immensely happy over our son's achievement," said Kamaljit Singh at his residence at Patiala village in Bhogpur in Jalandhar.

Family Support and Early Training

Kamaljit, a former volleyball player and a retired Punjab police official, said his son did a lot of hard work and never thought about anything else to reach this level.

"My son always concentrated on his game only," he said.

Kamaljit said he himself used to take Gurindervir along for running when he was young.

When Gurindervir showed keen interest in becoming an athlete, the family took him to coach Sarwan Singh, who retired from CRPF, in Bhogpur in Jalandhar.

The coach told Kamaljit that his son would become India's number one athlete in future, said Kamaljit.

"I wanted my son to do what I could not do," he said.

Mother's Pride and Coach's Reaction

Gurundervir's mother Rupinder Kaur said the entire family was ecstatic over the achievement of her son.

"He created history," she said.

Gurindervir's coach Sarabjit Singh said it is a matter of happiness that his ward broke the national record and breached CWG qualifying mark by clocking 10.09 seconds.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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