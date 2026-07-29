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Gurindervir Singh's Commonwealth Games 100m Campaign Ends Early

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 29, 2026 16:48 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian sprinter Gurindervir Singh's Commonwealth Games journey in the men's 100m event concluded prematurely as he failed to advance from the heats, delivering a performance well below his national record.

Key Points

  • Indian sprinter Gurindervir Singh failed to qualify for the men's 100m semifinals at the Commonwealth Games.
  • Singh finished 28th overall in the heats with a time of 10.39 seconds, falling short of expectations.
  • His performance was significantly slower than his national record of 10.09 seconds, set earlier this year.
  • Despite favourable tailwind conditions, Gurindervir could not improve his timing.

India's fastest man Gurindervir Singh failed to live up to expectations at the Commonwealth Games, crashing out of the men's 100m event after his underwhelming timing of 10.39 seconds left him 28th overall in the heats.

Gurindervir Singh's Performance Analysis

Coming into Glasgow with ambitions of becoming the first Indian to break the 10-second barrier, the 25-year-old's effort was far from his best.

 

Running in Heat 4 from lane five, the Punjab sprinter made a decent start and stayed close to Jamaica's Rohan Watson before fading out in the final 30-35 metres.

Watson powered away to win the heat in 10.13 seconds, with Gurindervir finishing second. Watson was overall ninth and made the semifinals on Tuesday.

Seventeen athletes advanced from the opening round, while seven athletes have already received byes.

The race was run with a legal tailwind of 1.5 m/s, but Gurindervir could not convert the favourable conditions into a faster time.

His 10.39 seconds was far from his best of 10.09 seconds, a national record that he set at the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May, when he became the first Indian to run under 10.10 seconds.

Ghanaian duo of Benjamin Azamati and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu took the top two qualifying spots with 10.00 seconds and 10.01sec respectively.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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