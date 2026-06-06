India's Fastest Man Aims For Sub-10 Second 100m Dash

India's fastest man, Gurindervir Singh, is determined to break the elusive sub-10 second barrier in the 100m dash, a historic feat for Indian athletics, following his recent national record of 10.09 seconds.

Key Points Gurindervir Singh aims to be the first Indian to run the 100m dash in under 10 seconds.

He recently broke the men's 100m national record, clocking 10.09 seconds at the Federation Cup.

Singh expressed pride in attending the 'Youth for Viksit Bharat' convention and speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Despite his recent success and national recognition, Singh states he feels no pressure from the limelight and remains focused on his training.

India's fastest man Gurindervir Singh has set his sights on running 100m dash in sub-10 seconds, a feat which no one from the country has done before.

The 25-year-old Singh lowered the men's 100m national record time to 10.09 seconds during the Federation Cup last month.

Gurindervir Singh's Sub-10 Second Dream

"My target from childhood is to go below 10, people demotivated me a lot that Indians can't run below 10, so that is my aim now," Singh said at the sidelines of the 'Youth for Viksit Bharat: MY Bharat Youth Convention' here on Saturday.

The Convention was addressed by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

"This is a proud moment for me, that I am getting a chance to come at such a big stage. We are really happy that we are getting this chance," said Singh.

"My last two weeks were really good, after the national record. The best moment which was a surprise and unexpected for me was to talk to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) Sir, that was the biggest moment of my life, and for my family. I never imagined that this would happen this early in my life. Everyone was so proud of me. I will continue to do that."

He said there is no pressure of the limelight after he smashed the national record.

"It's great that people are getting to know me, this is important. If it does happen we will not get motivated. This is very important but I don't have the pressure of that. I am working hard and doing my thing. I try to learn quick. I do not have any stress."