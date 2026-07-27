CWG: Gurindervir crashes out of men's 100m; finishes 28th in heats

India's fastest man Gurindervir Singh failed to make it to the semi-finals of the men's 100m at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

IMAGE: Gurindervir Singh was well off the 10.09 seconds national record he set at the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Gurindervir Singh finished second in his 100m heat at the Commonwealth Games.

He clocked 10.39 seconds, falling short of his national record of 10.09 seconds.

Jamaica's Rohan Watson won the heat with a time of 10.13 seconds.

Qualification for the semi-finals depends on the completion of all 11 heats.

India's fastest man Gurindervir Singh failed to live up to expectations at the Commonwealth Games, crashing out of the men's 100m event after his underwhelming timing of 10.39 seconds left him 28th overall in the heats.



Coming into Glasgow with ambitions of becoming the first Indian to break the 10-second barrier, the 25-year-old's effort was far from his best.

Drawn in lane five in the heat 4, Gurindervir clocked 10.39 seconds to finish second in his heat as he finished 28th overall and failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the men's 100m.

Gurindervir made a decent start and stayed alongside Jamaica's Rohan Watson through the early stages before the Jamaican powered away over the final 30-35 metres to win comfortably in 10.13 seconds.

Watson, who has a personal best of 9.91 seconds, opened a gap of around two metres by the finish way ahead. The race was run with a legal tailwind of 1.9 m/s.

Gurindervir Singh's National Record

The 25-year-old from Punjab was well off the 10.09 seconds national record he set at the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May, becoming the first Indian to break the 10.10-second barrier.

Gurindervir had first lowered the national record to 10.17 seconds in the opening semi-final of the Federation Cup, eclipsing Animesh Kujur's previous mark of 10.18 seconds.

Ghanaian duo of Benjamin Azamati and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu took the top two qualifying spots with 10.00 seconds and 10.01sec respectively.