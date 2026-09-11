Gurindervir Singh: CWG setback made me more focused for Asian Games

Indian sprinter Gurindervir Singh is feeling "completely fit" and highly focused on achieving success at the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, driven by the lessons learned from his Commonwealth Games setback due to a hamstring injury.

IMAGE: Gurindervir Singh rose to nationwide fame in May when he became the first Indian man to clock sub-10.10 seconds in the men's 100m, storming to victory at the Federation Cup in Ranchi with a sensational national record time of 10.09 seconds. Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points Gurindervir Singh is "completely fit" and more focused for the Asian Games after a hamstring injury impacted his Commonwealth Games performance.

He views his CWG setback as a learning experience, motivating him to train harder and improve.

Singh holds the national record in the men's 100m with a time of 10.09 seconds, set earlier this year.

He maintains a healthy competitive rivalry with Animesh Kujur, which he says motivates both sprinters.

Singh has made significant personal sacrifices, including being away from home, in pursuit of success at the Asian Games.

Indian sprinter Gurindervir Singh said on Thursday that the setback at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) this year at Glasgow has made him more focused and confident, and he is "completely fit" heading into the Asian Games starting from September 19 in Japan.

Gurindervir rose to nationwide fame in May when he became the first Indian man to clock sub-10.10 seconds in the men's 100m, storming to victory at the Federation Cup in Ranchi with a sensational national record time of 10.09 seconds. He beat Animesh Kujur's record by 0.06 seconds, turning himself into one of India's hottest medal prospects for CWG 2026.

Overcoming Setbacks and Renewed Focus

However, he could not make it to the finals of the men's 100 m, finishing with timings of 10.39s and was placed 28th after all heats, which was not enough to earn him a place in the semifinals. A key reason behind this failure was a hamstring injury.

Speaking on his outing at the Indian Athletics Series Final at JLN Stadium in New Delhi, where he finished second with timings of 10.32 seconds, Gurindervir said to reporters, "It is all a learning. I am not worried about this race, I am worried for the Asian Games. I can afford a mistake here, but not there. So I am learning where I can do better. So next time I'll be more active, more focused, and it will be good."

Gurindervir said that he feels no pressure and injuries are a part of the game. "After a week of establishing the national record, I got injured. After the injury, it took 24-25 days for me to get the right amount of rehab. I got just two weeks to train you all saw the race at CWG. I do feel motivated that a lot of people are proud of me and feel that I can win a podium position. That time, I did not win, but after that setback, I am more focused on training," he said. "I did more hard training in the last four weeks. So I am confident about the Asian Games," he added.

Healthy Competition and Fitness Levels

At the top of the podium at the event on Thursday was Animesh Kujur with a timing of 10.21 seconds. There is a healthy competition between Kujur and Gurindervir, who traded national records at the Federation Cup. "The competition between me and him is very healthy, and it motivates each other. For the last few weeks, we have been training together. So whenever he would do his personal bests, it would come to mind that I have to do it. So next time, I would do my personal best," he added.

Speaking of his fitness he added: "Yes, I am completely fit, even fitter than I was at the Federation Cup. I am doing really well mentally, and I am doing my personal best at every session."

Recovery and Sacrifices

Gurindervir revealed that he faced a 'T-Junction' Hamstring injury. "It takes four or five weeks to recover. In my case, it took 24 days to recover. It is all about the people around you who motivate you. Like my coach, my physios, my dietitians. They always motivate me. So it is all about surroundings," he added.

Gurindervir said that one of the biggest sacrifices he has made has been not being at home since last year. "I think this is the biggest sacrifice I have been making. That is why we call it a sacrifice. Hopefully, I will win at the Asian Games and go home," he signed off.