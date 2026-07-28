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India's Fastest Man Gurindervir Singh Crashes Out Of CWG 100m

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 28, 2026 00:10 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover why India's fastest man, Gurindervir Singh, unexpectedly crashed out of the Commonwealth Games men's 100m heats despite holding the national record, raising questions about his race strategy.

Key Points

  • Indian sprinter Gurindervir Singh failed to qualify for the men's 100m semifinals at the Commonwealth Games.
  • He finished 28th overall in the heats with a time of 10.39 seconds, significantly slower than his national record of 10.09 seconds.
  • Despite a strong start, Singh faded in the final metres and appeared to ease up, possibly misunderstanding the qualification criteria.
  • His performance fell short of expectations, especially given his ambition to break the 10-second barrier.

India's fastest man Gurindervir Singh failed to live up to expectations at the Commonwealth Games, crashing out of the men's 100m event after his underwhelming timing of 10.39 seconds left him 28th overall in the heats. Coming into Glasgow with ambitions of becoming the first Indian to break the 10-second barrier, the 25-year-old's effort was far from his best.

Gurindervir's Performance And Qualification Misunderstanding

Running in Heat 4 from lane five, the Punjab sprinter made a decent start and stayed close to Jamaica's Rohan Watson before fading out in the final 30-35 metres. Watson powered away to win the heat in 10.13 seconds, with Gurindervir finishing second. Watson was overall ninth and made the semifinals on Tuesday.

 

Surprisingly, Gurindervir seemed to ease up towards the finish line and even gave a thumbs up later on as if he has qualified for the semifinals. Why he chose to take it easy towards the end of his race is not known. The semifinal spots were not to be decided by the positions of the runners in their respective heats but through their timings. There were 11 heat races in all, and the top 17 qualify for the semifinals where another seven, who have got byes, will join.

Gurindervir's 10.39 seconds effort was far from his best of 10.09 seconds, a national record that he set at the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May, when he became the first Indian to run under 10.10 seconds. Ghanaian duo of Benjamin Azamati and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu took the top two qualifying spots with 10.00 seconds and 10.01sec respectively.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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