HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Gurindervir Singh Smashes 100m National Record In Ranchi

Gurindervir Singh Smashes 100m National Record In Ranchi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 23, 2026 20:22 IST

x

Gurindervir Singh shattered the men's 100m national record at the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition, clocking an impressive 10.09 seconds and marking a historic moment in Indian athletics.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Gurindervir Singh sets a new national record in the 100m sprint with a time of 10.09 seconds.
  • The 100m national record was broken twice in two days at the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition.
  • Gurindervir's time is the second-fastest in Asia this season, only behind a Japanese sprinter.
  • Gurindervir Singh surpassed the qualifying time for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
  • Animesh Kujur, the previous record holder, was defeated by Gurindervir Singh in the final race.

Gurindervir Singh ran a sensational race to lower the men's 100m national record time to 10.09 seconds, clocking Asia's second fastest time this season and leaving his arch-rival Animesh Kujur stunned on a historic second day of the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition here on Saturday.

Historic Rivalry In Indian Athletics

The 100m showdown between Gurindervir and previous national record holder Animesh in this meet, as to who is the fastest Indian athlete, will be remembered for ages in Indian athletics.

 

Animesh, representing Odisha, had come into the meet as favourite with his national record time of 10.18 seconds set last year. But on the opening day on Friday, the 25-year-old Gurindervir lowered it to 10.17 seconds in the first semifinal heat.

But just five minutes later, the 22-year-old Animesh ran 10.15 seconds in second semifinal heat to regain his national record in dramatic circumstances. The men's 100m national record was smashed twice within minutes on Friday.

Gurindervir Singh's Winning Performance

On Saturday, Punjab athlete Gurindervir, representing Reliance Foundation here, had the last laugh in the final race as he became the first Indian sprinter to run below 10.10 seconds.

In the process, he ran 0.11 seconds faster than Animesh and crossed the finish line at least a couple of feet ahead of his younger rival.

Pranav Gurav, also of Reliance Foundation, was third with a time of 10.29 seconds.

Commonwealth Games Qualification

Gurindervir breached the 2026 Commonwealth Games qualifying time of 10.16 seconds set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). His time of 10.09 seconds is the second fastest time by an Asian so far this season, behind 10.08 seconds clocked by 19-year-old Japanese sprinter Fukuto Komuro in May.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Gurindervir, Animesh Break 100m Record At Athletics Meet
Gurindervir, Animesh Break 100m Record At Athletics Meet
National Record Broken Twice In Thrilling 100m Race
National Record Broken Twice In Thrilling 100m Race
Gurindervir is India's fastest man!
Gurindervir is India's fastest man!
Gurindervir Singh Breaks 60m Record Amidst Drama at National Indoor Athletics Championships
Gurindervir Singh Breaks 60m Record Amidst Drama at National Indoor Athletics Championships
National Record Broken Twice At Athletics Federation Competition
National Record Broken Twice At Athletics Federation Competition

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Ashwini Vaishnaw's Mega Rail Gift To Jodhpur Residents3:54

Ashwini Vaishnaw's Mega Rail Gift To Jodhpur Residents

Under the Burning Sun, Prayagraj Villagers Walk Miles for Water2:50

Under the Burning Sun, Prayagraj Villagers Walk Miles for...

Top US Diplomat Marco Rubio Lands in Delhi3:16

Top US Diplomat Marco Rubio Lands in Delhi

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO