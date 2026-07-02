Abhijeet Gupta, Vaidyanathan Kannan Share Lead In Pune Chess

Indian Grandmaster Abhijeet Gupta and USA's Vaidyanathan Kannan continue to lead the Pune International Grand Master Round Robin Event after a challenging third round featuring draws and an upset.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pixabay

Key Points Abhijeet Gupta and Vaidyanathan Kannan are joint leaders with 2.5 points after Round 3.

Both leaders played out draws in their respective matches.

11-year-old Advik Agarwal held 13-year-old Vaidyanathan Kannan to a hard-fought draw.

IM Nitish Belurkar surprised top seed Abhijeet Gupta with a draw.

Sri Lanka's LMST de Silva caused an upset by defeating GM Alexei Fedorov.

India's Abhijeet Gupta and USA's Vaidyanathan Kannan remained joint leaders despite playing out draws in their respective matches in the third round, tied at 2.5 points each at the Pune International Grand Master Round Robin Event here on Thursday.

Key Results From Round Three

The third day of the event saw a tight contest between the two rising stars as India's 11-year-old Advik Agarwal held the 13-year-old Kannan to a hard-fought draw. In another game, IM Nitish Belurkar sprang a surprise when he held the top seed Gupta for a draw. IMs S Ashwath and Kushagra Mohan shared a point after a close battle, but Sri Lanka's LMST de Silva recorded an upset by defeating GM Alexei Fedorov. GM Aleksej Aleksandrov of Belarus, meanwhile, scored a comfortable victory over India's Akshay Borgaonkar.