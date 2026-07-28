Guntas Kaur Sandhu, Ceerat Kang Impress In Malaysia Golf Open

Indian golfers Guntas Kaur Sandhu and Ceerat Kang have showcased strong performances, securing top positions after the opening round of the prestigious Malaysia Ladies Amateur Open.
Key Points
- Chandigarh's Guntas Kaur Sandhu is tied for second place after carding one-over 73 in the opening round.
- Panchkula's Ceerat Kang finished Day 1 in solo sixth position with a two-over 74 at Glenmarie Golf & Country Club.
- Malaysia's Foong Zi Yu currently holds the opening round lead with a score of one-under 71.
- The Indian team is placed third in the team championship with a combined total of three-over 147.
- The tournament features 54 golfers from 11 countries, including China, Hong Kong, and South Korea.
Chandigarh's Guntas Kaur Sandhu carded one-over 73 to take the tied second spot along with three other golfers after the opening round of the Malaysia Ladies Amateur Open here on Tuesday.
Panchkula's Ceerat Kang carded a two-over 74 at the par-72 Glenmarie Golf & Country Club to end Day 1 in solo sixth position. Malaysia's Foong Zi Yu submitted her card at one-under 71 to take the opening round lead. In the team championship, India are placed third with a combined total of three-over 147.
A total of 54 golfers from 11 countries including China, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, South Korea, Philippines and Singapore are competing in the event.