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Guntas Kaur Sandhu, Ceerat Kang Impress In Malaysia Golf Open

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 28, 2026 17:29 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian golfers Guntas Kaur Sandhu and Ceerat Kang have showcased strong performances, securing top positions after the opening round of the prestigious Malaysia Ladies Amateur Open.

Key Points

  • Chandigarh's Guntas Kaur Sandhu is tied for second place after carding one-over 73 in the opening round.
  • Panchkula's Ceerat Kang finished Day 1 in solo sixth position with a two-over 74 at Glenmarie Golf & Country Club.
  • Malaysia's Foong Zi Yu currently holds the opening round lead with a score of one-under 71.
  • The Indian team is placed third in the team championship with a combined total of three-over 147.
  • The tournament features 54 golfers from 11 countries, including China, Hong Kong, and South Korea.

Chandigarh's Guntas Kaur Sandhu carded one-over 73 to take the tied second spot along with three other golfers after the opening round of the Malaysia Ladies Amateur Open here on Tuesday.

Panchkula's Ceerat Kang carded a two-over 74 at the par-72 Glenmarie Golf & Country Club to end Day 1 in solo sixth position. Malaysia's Foong Zi Yu submitted her card at one-under 71 to take the opening round lead. In the team championship, India are placed third with a combined total of three-over 147.

 

A total of 54 golfers from 11 countries including China, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, South Korea, Philippines and Singapore are competing in the event.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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