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Guns-N-Rose Take The Lead At All India Bridge Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 19:51 IST

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Guns-N-Rose have emerged as the frontrunners in the team event at the All India Bridge Championship, showcasing their skill and strategy in this prestigious competition.

Key Points

  • Guns-N-Rose lead the team event at the All India Bridge Championship with 64.92 victory points.
  • Shri Rade, Challengers, and Miracle are close behind Guns-N-Rose in the team standings.
  • Defending champions Formidable are currently in 9th position with four rounds remaining.
  • The top sixteen teams will advance to the knockout stage after eight rounds of the Swiss league.

Unfancied Guns-N-Rose led the field in the team event, collecting 64.92 victory points after round fourth of the All India Bridge Championship here on Thursday.

Top Teams At The Bridge Championship

Guns-N-Rose are followed by Shri Rade (60.79), Challengers (55.30), Miracle (54.89), Team Kabra (54.79) and Maharaja (54.27).

 

Defending Champions' Performance

Defending champions Formidable are lying in 9th spot with 53.29 VPs with four more rounds to go.

Championship Format

At the end of eight rounds of the Swiss league top sixteen teams will enter the knock out stage.

Around 350 players representing 65 teams from different parts of India are participating at this four-day championship.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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