How Gulveer Singh's Vegetarian Diet And Hanuman Devotion Led To Asian Games Glory

Indian athlete Gulveer Singh, a triple medallist at the Asian Games, reveals his unique success formula: a strict vegetarian diet and unwavering devotion to Lord Hanuman, propelling him towards future Olympic and World Championship aspirations.

Photograph: SAI Media

Key Points Gulveer Singh won three medals (two silver, one bronze) in athletics at the Asian Games, making him only the second Indian male to achieve this feat in a single edition.

He attributes his sustained energy and performance to a strict vegetarian diet consisting of pulses, chapati, and paneer, avoiding non-vegetarian food and eggs.

Singh also draws mental strength and inspiration from a statuette of Lord Hanuman, which he keeps in his room and prays to.

Despite running four demanding races in five days (1500m, 5000m, 10000m), he successfully secured medals in all three events.

Looking ahead, Gulveer Singh is focused on strategically choosing distances to qualify for the World Championships and the Olympics, leveraging his training with Olympic medallists.

A strictly vegetarian diet comprising pulses, chapati and Indian cottage cheese (paneer) Asian Games triple medal winner Gulveer Singh's source of energy with a statuette of Lord Hanuman providing requisite mental strength.

Gulveer, on Tuesday, won another bronze in the men's 5000m race, his third in this Asian Games, becoming only the second male representing India to win three athletics medal in a single edition of the continental event. He had earlier won silver medals in men's 1500m and 10000m events.

Diet And Devotion: Gulveer's Winning Formula

"I don't eat non-vegetarian food. I don't eat eggs also. I am a pure vegetarian. I eat chapati, dal (pulses) and paneer (Indian cottage cheese)," he said when asked what was his diet during the Asian Games here.

"I get good food from the hotel. It's available at the hotel. I have a good diet and a good supplement. I eat enough protein."

He said he also ate vegetarian food while training in the USA in the build-up to the Asian Games and before that.

Gulveer became the second Indian man and fourth from the country to win three medals in track and field events in a single edition of the continental Games.

Before him, Lavy Pinto (New Delhi 1951, 3 medals), PT Usha (Seoul, 1986, 4 medals) and KM Beenamol (Busan 2002, 3 medals) had achieved a similar feat.

Historic Achievement And Inspiration

Gulveer received his medal with a traditional 'tilak' on his forehead at the victory ceremony.

"I also keep a statuette of Bajrang Bali (God Hanunam) in my room. I prayed to Him to look after me."

Gulveer ran four races in five days (including 1500m heat), winning a medal in all the three events of 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m.

"It's been very tiring because I've had to run four races (in five days), but I'm going back with three medals. I'm very happy because I always wanted to give something back to India, and I've done that with three medals.

"I have been doing endurance training continuously. The AFI also gave me a dedicated physio, and that helps me also in recovery. I got massages and stretching done."

Future Goals And Strategic Training

Asked whether he will continue running so many different distances, he said, "The priority here was obviously to win medals for India, but going forward I have to now achieve the qualification for the world championships, the qualification for the Olympics.

"It's about picking and choosing which distance will suit me, which will not suit me. So I'm going to be smart about it."

He said he was a raw talent before the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games but he has now learnt a lot.

"Back then, it was new, so I was scared. But now I train daily with Olympic medallists, championship medallists, and I feel that if I'm training with these guys, why can't I compete with them. So all that (fear) is gone now. My single focus is to deliver for my country."