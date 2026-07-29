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How Gulveer Singh Secured India's First 10,000m Commonwealth Games Medal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: July 29, 2026 01:50 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh made history by winning India's first-ever Commonwealth Games silver medal in the challenging men's 10,000m race.

Gulveer Singh

Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points

  • Gulveer Singh secured a historic silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games.
  • He is the first Indian athlete to win a medal in this event at the Commonwealth Games.
  • Gulveer clocked 27:49.78 seconds, finishing closely behind Australia's Ky Robinson.
  • The race took place in challenging conditions with heavy rain and a wet track.
  • His performance surpassed established distance runners from Uganda and Kenya.

Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh produced a remarkable performance to win a historic silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Tuesday, becoming the first Indian to secure a podium finish in the event.

Gulveer's Historic Performance

Running in difficult conditions with heavy downpour and a rain-soaked track at the Scotstoun Stadium here, Gulveer stayed with the leading pack throughout before unleashing a brilliant finish in the final laps.

 

The Indian clocked 27:49.78 seconds to claim silver, narrowly finishing behind Australia's Ky Robinson, who won gold with a timing of 27:48.93 seconds.

Isle of Man's David Mullarkey took the bronze medal in 27:50.28 seconds.

Gulveer's stunning run saw him beat several established distance runners, with athletes from long-distance powerhouses Uganda and Kenya missing out on the podium.

The Asian Games bronze medallist's fearless performance and strong finish in the final laps earned India its first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in the men's 10,000m.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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