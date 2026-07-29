How Gulveer Singh Secured India's First 10,000m Commonwealth Games Medal

Discover how Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh made history by winning India's first-ever Commonwealth Games silver medal in the challenging men's 10,000m race.

Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points Gulveer Singh secured a historic silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games.

He is the first Indian athlete to win a medal in this event at the Commonwealth Games.

Gulveer clocked 27:49.78 seconds, finishing closely behind Australia's Ky Robinson.

The race took place in challenging conditions with heavy rain and a wet track.

His performance surpassed established distance runners from Uganda and Kenya.

Asian Games bronze medallist Gulveer Singh produced a remarkable performance to win a historic silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Tuesday, becoming the first Indian to secure a podium finish in the event.

Gulveer's Historic Performance

Running in difficult conditions with heavy downpour and a rain-soaked track at the Scotstoun Stadium here, Gulveer stayed with the leading pack throughout before unleashing a brilliant finish in the final laps.

The Indian clocked 27:49.78 seconds to claim silver, narrowly finishing behind Australia's Ky Robinson, who won gold with a timing of 27:48.93 seconds.

Isle of Man's David Mullarkey took the bronze medal in 27:50.28 seconds.

Gulveer's stunning run saw him beat several established distance runners, with athletes from long-distance powerhouses Uganda and Kenya missing out on the podium.

The Asian Games bronze medallist's fearless performance and strong finish in the final laps earned India its first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in the men's 10,000m.