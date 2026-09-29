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Three medals, one Asiad: Gulveer's historic feat!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: September 29, 2026 17:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian distance runner Gulveer Singh has made history at the Asian Games by securing a bronze medal in the men's 5000m, completing a remarkable hat-trick of podium finishes in the prestigious continental event.

Gulveer Singh

Photograph: SAI Media

Key Points

  • Gulveer Singh won a bronze medal in the men's 5000m at the Asian Games.
  • This bronze marks his third medal at the current Asian Games, following two silvers in 1500m and 10000m.
  • He is only the second Indian man to achieve three track and field medals in a single Asian Games edition.
  • Singh is India's national record holder in men's 5000m and has previously won a CWG bronze and Asian Athletics gold.

India's Gulveer Singh continued his spectacular run of form at the ongoing Asian Games as he won a bronze medal in men's 5000m with a time of 13:32.75 here on Tuesday, completing a hat-trick of podium finishes in the Japanese city.

Historic Achievement For Indian Athletics

This is Gulveer's third podium finishes at the 2026 games, having won silver medals in men's 1500m and 10000m events earlier in the multisport extravaganza.

 

Gulveer thus became the second Indian man to win three medals in track and field events in a single edition of the continental games. In the inaugural edition of Asian Games in New Delhi, India's Lavy Pinto won gold in 100m, 200m and silver in 4x100m relay. While PT Usha's four gold medal and a silver in Seoul Games in 1986 still remains intact, middle distance runner KM Beenamol had won three medals at the 2002 Busan edition.

Gulveer, India's premier distance runner and the current national record holder in the men's 5000m, had earlier won a historic bronze medal in the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, becoming the first-ever Indian to secure a CWG medal in the men's 5000m.

He has also claimed gold medal in the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea last year.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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