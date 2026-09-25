Asian Games: Gulveer storms to 10K silver after 2023 bronze

Indian long-distance sensation Gulveer Singh has elevated his Asian Games performance, clinching a silver medal in the men's 10,000m and further solidifying his status as a formidable force in international athletics.

IMAGE: Gulveer Singh won silver in the men's 10,000m at the Asian Games. Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points Gulveer Singh won a silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the Asian Games, improving on his previous bronze.

He clocked an impressive time of 28:29.38 minutes, finishing behind Bahrain's Birhanu Balew.

This silver medal adds to his collection, which includes medals from the Commonwealth Games.

Singh, a Naib Subedar in the Indian Army, holds multiple Indian national records in various distances.

He has achieved historic milestones, including being the first Indian to run a sub-four-minute mile and a sub-60-minute half marathon.

Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh upgraded his Asian Games medal from bronze to silver in the men's 10,000m as he clocked 28:29.38 minutes, continuing his impressive run on the international circuit.

Gulveer, who had won bronze at the previous edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, finished second behind Bahrain's Birhanu Balew, who claimed the gold in 28:27.51 minutes. Bahrain's Albert Kipto completed the podium with a time of 28:34.18 minutes.

Gulveer Singh's Remarkable Achievements

IMAGE: Silver medallist India's Gulveer Singh celebrates with Japan's Yamato Yoshii after the Men's 10,000m Final. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

The silver adds another major medal to Gulveer's collection this year after he had also finished second at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

He had won silver in the 10,000m and bronze in the 5,000m at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

The 28-year-old, a serving Naib Subedar in the Indian Army, has been in outstanding form over the last two years, winning gold medals in both the 5,000m and 10,000m at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea.

He holds Indian national records in the 5,000m, 10,000m, one mile and half marathon.

He became the first Indian to run a sub-four-minute mile, clocking 3:55.63, and the first Indian to complete a half marathon in under 60 minutes with a time of 59:42. He also became the first Asian athlete to break the 13-minute barrier in the indoor 5,000m, recording 12:59.77.

Gulveer has been training at Colorado Springs in the United States as part of his preparation for major international competitions.