Gulveer Singh's Asian Games Silver: A Testament To Strategic Racing

Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh has clinched a silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the Asian Games, showcasing his strategic racing prowess and adding another significant achievement to his impressive international career.

IMAGE: India's Gulveer Singh celebrates after finishing second in the men's 10,000m at the Asian Games on Friday. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Key Points Gulveer Singh secured a silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the Asian Games, improving on his previous bronze performance.

He finished with a time of 28:29.38 minutes, placing second behind Bahrain's Birhanu Balew.

This silver medal adds to Gulveer's impressive collection, which includes a silver and bronze from the Commonwealth Games.

Gulveer credited his success to a strategic 'championship race' approach, focusing on patience and a well-executed race plan.

The Indian Army Naib Subedar holds multiple national records and has achieved significant milestones in long-distance running, including breaking the sub-four-minute mile barrier.

Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh upgraded his Asian Games medal from bronze to silver as he clocked 28:29.38 minutes in the men's 10,000m to add another major international medal to his tally in an impressive 2026 season, on Friday.

Gulveer, who had won bronze at the previous edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, finished second behind Bahrain's Birhanu Balew, who claimed the gold in 28:27.51 minutes.

Bahrain's Albert Kipto completed the podium with a time of 28:34.18 minutes. The silver adds another major medal to Gulveer's collection this year after he had also finished second at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Gulveer Singh's Strategic Race Plan

"It feels good to win a silver medal for India at the Asian Games. Standing on the podium at a championship like this is satisfying," said Gulveer.

"We had prepared for a championship race rather than focusing on timing, and I was able to stick to the race plan. This medal is encouraging, but I know there is still a long way to go and many more races ahead."

Speaking about the race, Gulveer said the focus was on staying relaxed and not getting pulled into a race against the clock.

"Championship races are always different from races where you're chasing time. The plan was to stay relaxed, remain with the lead group, and make my move at the right moment. I trusted the race plan my coach and I had discussed, stayed patient throughout, and thankfully it worked out."

The Role Of Support Systems In Elite Performance

He also pointed to the role of his support team in helping him prepare for races at this level.

"At this level, it's often the small things that make the biggest difference. Having the right people around you, from coaches to physiotherapists, strength and conditioning experts and recovery staff, allows you to focus completely on your training. When those details are taken care of consistently, it helps you perform better on race day," said the IIS athlete.

Gulveer Singh's Impressive Career Milestones

Gulveer had won a silver in the 10,000m and a bronze in the 5,000m at the Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

The 28-year-old, a serving Naib Subedar in the Indian Army, has been in outstanding form over the last two years, winning gold medals in both the 5,000m and 10,000m at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea.

He holds the national records in the 5,000m, 10,000m, one mile and half marathon.

In 2025, he became the first Indian to run a sub-four-minute mile, clocking 3:55.63, and the first Indian to complete a half marathon in under 60 minutes with a time of 59:42.