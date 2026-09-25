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India's Gulveer Singh Upgrades Asian Games Medal To Silver In 10,000m

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 25, 2026 17:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh has achieved a significant milestone by securing a silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the Asian Games, showcasing his consistent performance on the international athletics stage.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points

  • Gulveer Singh won a silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the Asian Games.
  • He clocked a time of 28:29.38 minutes in the event.
  • This silver medal is an upgrade from his previous Asian Games bronze.
  • The achievement follows his second-place finish at the Commonwealth Games this year.
  • Bahrain's Birhanu Balew won gold, and Albert Kipto took bronze.

Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh upgraded his Asian Games medal from bronze to silver in the men's 10,000m as he clocked 28:29.38 minutes, continuing his impressive run on the international circuit.

Gulveer, who had won bronze at the previous edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, finished second behind Bahrain's Birhanu Balew, who claimed the gold in 28:27.51 minutes.

 

Bahrain's Albert Kipto completed the podium with a time of 28:34.18 minutes.

The silver adds another major medal to Gulveer's collection this year after he had also finished second at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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