Gulveer Singh Breaks 5000m National Record At LA Track Fest

Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh has broken the 5000m national record at the LA Track Fest, showcasing his exceptional talent and setting a new benchmark for Indian athletics.

Photograph: Gulveer Singh/Instagram

Key Points Gulveer Singh set a new 5000m outdoor national record at the LA Track Fest.

He clocked 13 minute 03.93 seconds, improving his previous record.

Gulveer Singh finished second at the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver level meet.

Habtom Samuel of Eritrea won the race with a world-leading time.

Top Indian long distance runner Gulveer Singh set a new 5000m outdoor national record while finishing second at the LA Track Fest, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver level meet, in Los Angeles.

Gulveer Singh's Record-Breaking Performance

He clocked 13 minute 03.93 seconds to better his own outdoor national record of 13:11.82 on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Gulveer had clocked 12 minutes and 59.77 seconds at the Terrier DMR Challenge indoor competition in Boston last year and that stands as his overall national record in 5000m. Saturday's timing was thus his second career best.

LA Track Fest Results

Eritrea's Habtom Samuel produced a world-leading 12:57.23 to finish ahead of Gulveer in Los Angeles.

Gulveer Singh's Achievements

Gulveer is also the reigning Asian champion in 5000m. He also holds national records in 10,000m and half marathon.