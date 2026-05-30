Gulveer Singh Smashes Indian Mile Record In USA

Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh has made history by becoming the first Indian to break the four-minute mile barrier at the Music City Track Carnival in Cleveland, USA.

Photograph: Reliance Foundation/X

Key Points Gulveer Singh becomes the first Indian to run a mile in under four minutes.

Singh won the 1 Mile Pro event at the Music City Track Carnival in Cleveland.

The Indian athlete clocked an impressive time of 3:55.63 seconds.

Gulveer Singh is training in the USA for the upcoming Commonwealth and Asian Games.

Singh also holds national records in the 5,000m and 10,000m track events.

Star Indian long distance runner Gulveer Singh became the first Indian to run a mile race in less than four minutes enroute to winning the title at the 24th Annual Music City Track Carnival here.

The World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger event was organised at Lee University Cleveland Campus in the USA.

Historic Achievement In US Athletics Meet

The 27-year-old Singh, an Asian Games bronze medallist in the men's 10,000m, clocked a creditable time of 3:55.63 seconds to win the men's 1 Mile Pro event on Saturday.

Christopher Knight, representing the USA, was second with a time of 3:59.72 and Tristan Trevino, also of the USA, was third with a time of 4:00.27s.

Preparing For Major International Competitions

Singh is currently training and competing in the USA for the upcoming Glasgow Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in Japan.

A Versatile Distance Runner

The army runner is also the first Indian to break the 13-minute barrier for the 5,000m track race.

His national men's 5,000m indoor record is 12:59.77 seconds set last year in the USA. The versatile distance runner also holds the men's 10,000m national track record of 27:00.22s.