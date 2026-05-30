HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Gulveer Singh Smashes Indian Mile Record In USA

Gulveer Singh Smashes Indian Mile Record In USA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 30, 2026 19:12 IST

x

Indian long-distance runner Gulveer Singh has made history by becoming the first Indian to break the four-minute mile barrier at the Music City Track Carnival in Cleveland, USA.

Photograph: Reliance Foundation/X

Photograph: Reliance Foundation/X

Key Points

  • Gulveer Singh becomes the first Indian to run a mile in under four minutes.
  • Singh won the 1 Mile Pro event at the Music City Track Carnival in Cleveland.
  • The Indian athlete clocked an impressive time of 3:55.63 seconds.
  • Gulveer Singh is training in the USA for the upcoming Commonwealth and Asian Games.
  • Singh also holds national records in the 5,000m and 10,000m track events.

Star Indian long distance runner Gulveer Singh became the first Indian to run a mile race in less than four minutes enroute to winning the title at the 24th Annual Music City Track Carnival here.

The World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger event was organised at Lee University Cleveland Campus in the USA.

 

Historic Achievement In US Athletics Meet

The 27-year-old Singh, an Asian Games bronze medallist in the men's 10,000m, clocked a creditable time of 3:55.63 seconds to win the men's 1 Mile Pro event on Saturday.

Christopher Knight, representing the USA, was second with a time of 3:59.72 and Tristan Trevino, also of the USA, was third with a time of 4:00.27s.

Preparing For Major International Competitions

Singh is currently training and competing in the USA for the upcoming Glasgow Commonwealth Games and Asian Games in Japan.

A Versatile Distance Runner

The army runner is also the first Indian to break the 13-minute barrier for the 5,000m track race.

His national men's 5,000m indoor record is 12:59.77 seconds set last year in the USA. The versatile distance runner also holds the men's 10,000m national track record of 27:00.22s.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Gulveer Singh Shines at NYC Half Marathon with Third-Place Finish
Gulveer Singh Shines at NYC Half Marathon with Third-Place Finish
Gulveer Singh Breaks 5000m National Record At LA Track Fest
Gulveer Singh Breaks 5000m National Record At LA Track Fest
Gulveer Singh Breaks National Half Marathon Record in New York
Gulveer Singh Breaks National Half Marathon Record in New York
Asian Indoor Championships: Gulveer wins 3000m gold
Asian Indoor Championships: Gulveer wins 3000m gold
Asian Athletics: Golden double for record-breaking Gulveer
Asian Athletics: Golden double for record-breaking Gulveer

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

Donald Trump's daughter visits Taj Mahal2:59

Donald Trump's daughter visits Taj Mahal

17-yr-old student exposes how CBSE manipulated rules to favour Coempt Eduteck over TSC6:53

17-yr-old student exposes how CBSE manipulated rules to...

Madhuri Dixit and Husband Serve Major Couple Goals at Airport0:30

Madhuri Dixit and Husband Serve Major Couple Goals at...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO