Why Gulveer Singh Missed Asian Games Mark At National Meet

Reigning Asian champion Gulveer Singh's recent performance at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships has raised questions about his Asian Games qualification, despite his previous record-breaking achievements and ongoing training in the USA.

Photograph: Gulveer Singh/Instagram

Key Points Gulveer Singh failed to meet the Asian Games 5000m qualifying standard at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships.

Despite missing the mark, Singh had previously breached the qualifying standard in the USA and may still be considered by the AFI.

Singh, a national record holder, attributed his slower time to track conditions and is focused on preparing for the Commonwealth Games.

He is currently training in Colorado Springs, USA, under foreign coach Scott Simmons, with MOC support.

Singh also holds national records in 3000m and 10,000m and is set to compete in the 1500m event.

Reigning Asian champion and national record holder Gulveer Singh failed to breach the Asian Games qualifying mark set by the national federation in the men's 5000m race, clocking a mediocre time in the opening event of the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships here on Wednesday. The 26-year-old Uttar Pradesh athlete, who had clinched a 10,000m bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games, clocked 13:52.92 to win the race. But his time was well outside the Asian Games qualifying time of 13 minutes and 39.18 seconds set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

Singh's timing was also far below his outdoor national record of 13:03.93 set last month in Los Angeles, USA. In February 2025, he had become the first Indian to run a 5000m race in sub 13 minutes when he clocked 12 minutes 59.77 seconds to set both a national and Asian Indoor record.

Asian Games Qualification Hopes Remain

The AFI's selection committee may still consider Singh for the Asian Games as he has already breached the qualifying standard earlier in the year in USA. Singh is currently training at the high-altitude centre in Colorado Springs, USA, under foreign coach Scott Simmons, with full support from the government's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC). This year, he has competed in seven events, all in the USA, and the National Inter-State outing was his first competition in India this season. He has been named for both the 5000m and 10,000m in the 32-member Indian squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Athlete's Perspective On Performance

"I am not satisfied with the timing, it's a bit warm. Also, it was a new track, there is less grip and more bounce. I had not done continuous speed workout on this track," Singh said later. "I am doing continuous training in Colorado Springs, USA, and my timing has been good. My coach (Simmons) decides everything -- training and competitions. I am preparing for the CWG."

Future Competitions And Records

Singh is also running in 1500m race on Saturday, though it's not his regular event. He had clocked a creditable 3:37.87 last month in the USA, and 3:36.58 last year. "I am running 1500m for the first time in India. Let's see what happens," Singh said before he was taken by the NADA officials for taking dope samples. Singh also holds the 3000m (non Olympic event) and 10,000m national records. Another Uttar Pradesh athlete, Abhishek Pal, took the silver in 13:54.18 while Harmanjot Singh of Punjab finished third with a time of 13:54.60.