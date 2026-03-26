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Gulveer Singh Aims for Glory at TCS World 10K Bengaluru

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 26, 2026 12:36 IST

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Asian champion Gulveer Singh is set to headline India's participation in the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, a prestigious World Athletics Gold Label race, promising a thrilling competition against top international athletes.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Gulveer Singh, Asian champion, will spearhead India's challenge at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru.
  • Singh is in excellent form, having recently achieved the best half-marathon timing for an Indian runner.
  • The TCS World 10K offers a total prize purse of USD 210,000, with significant rewards for top finishers.
  • International athletes like Harbert Kibet, Vincent Langat, Gemechu Dida, and Samuel Habte will also compete.
  • The event is crucial for Indian athletes preparing for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Reigning Asian champion and national record holder, Gulveer Singh will spearhead India's challenge at the 18th edition of the TCS World 10K Run Bengaluru, which is a World Athletics Gold Label race, here on Sunday.

Gulveer heads into the race in red-hot form, having finished third at the New York City Half Marathon earlier this month, where he clocked 59:42, which is the best timing for any Indian half-marathon runner.

 

The TCS World 10K carries a total prize purse of USD 210,000, with USD 26,000 awarded to the winners in the men's and women's categories.

The national record holder in both the 10,000m (27:00.22) and 5000m (12:59.77), Gulveer enjoyed a standout 2025 season, winning both events at the Asian Athletics Championships. He also set an event record of 1:12:06 at the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata 2025.

"The TCS World 10K Bengaluru is one of the most competitive road races in the country, and I am excited to line up this year. It will be a great opportunity to test myself again on the roads in Bengaluru," Gulveer said in a press release issued by the organisers.

International Competition at the Bengaluru 10K

Earlier in the month, organisers also announced a strong international elite line-up for the 18th edition of the race, including the likes of Harbert Kibet of Uganda, Kenya's Vincent Langat, Ethiopia's Gemechu Dida and Eritrea's Samuel Habte.

Speaking about the quality of the field, Gulveer said, "The TCS World 10K Bengaluru attracts some of the best international athletes every year. Competing against such a strong field motivates Indian runners to push themselves harder, and it can also inspire many young athletes in the country to take up running."

"Events like this are very important for the ecosystem, especially in a year where we are focusing on the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games," he added.

Indian elite athletes will also compete for top honours with Rs 3 lakh on offer for the top finishers, with an additional Rs 1 lakh awarded for setting an event record.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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