Gulveer Singh to spearhead Indian challenge at TCS World 10K Bengaluru

Indian distance running star Gulveer Singh is set to headline the Indian elite field at the prestigious TCS World 10K Bengaluru, promising a thrilling competition against top international athletes.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Gulveer Singh, India's national record holder, will lead the Indian contingent at the TCS World 10K Bengaluru.

The TCS World 10K Bengaluru is a World Athletics Gold Label Race attracting elite international and Indian distance runners.

Gulveer Singh is in excellent form, having recently achieved the best-ever half marathon time for an Indian runner.

The TCS World 10K Bengaluru offers a total prize purse of USD 210,000, with significant rewards for top Indian finishers and record-breakers.

Gulveer Singh, national record holder in 10,000m and 5,000m, will lead the Indian elite field at the 18th TCS World 10K Bengaluru, scheduled to take place on April 26.

A World Athletics Gold Label Race, the event continues to attract some of the finest distance runners while also providing Indian athletes the opportunity to test themselves against elite international competition on home soil.

Gulveer heads into the race in red-hot form, having finished third at the New York City Half Marathon earlier this month, where he clocked 59:42, which is the best timing for any Indian half-marathon runner.

The national record holder in both the 10,000m (27:00.22) and 5000m (12:59.77), Gulveer enjoyed a standout 2025 season, winning both events at the Asian Athletics Championships. He also set an event record of 1:12:06 at the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata 2025.

"The TCS World 10K Bengaluru is one of the most competitive road races in the country, and I'm excited to line up this year. It will be a great opportunity to test myself again on the roads in Bengaluru," said Gulveer Singh.

International Competition

Earlier in the month, organisers also announced a strong international elite line-up for the race, including the likes of Harbert Kibet of Uganda, Kenya's Vincent Langat, Ethiopia's Gemechu Dida and Eritrea's Samuel Habte.

Prize Money

The TCS World 10K carries a total prize purse of USD 210,000, with USD 26,000 awarded to the winners in the men's and women's categories.

Indian elite athletes will also compete for top honours with Rs 3 lakh on offer for the top finishers, with an additional Rs 1 lakh awarded for setting an event record.