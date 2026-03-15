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Gulveer Singh Shines at NYC Half Marathon with Third-Place Finish

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 15, 2026 21:31 IST

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Indian distance runner Gulveer Singh made a splash at the New York City Half Marathon, securing a commendable third-place finish and showcasing his potential on the global stage.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tata Mumbai Marathon

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tata Mumbai Marathon

Key Points

  • Gulveer Singh finished third at the New York City Half Marathon with a time of 59 minutes 42 seconds.
  • Although faster than the national record, Gulveer Singh's time will not be recognised due to the course's non-record-eligible status.
  • Gulveer Singh holds multiple national records in events ranging from the 3,000m to the 25km road race.
  • Gulveer Singh is aiming for a podium finish at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.
  • Gulveer Singh's performance at the NYC Half Marathon highlights his potential for success in upcoming major international races.

Star Indian distance runner Gulveer Singh added another milestone to his career by finishing third at the globally renowned New York City Half Marathon, an event that attracts some of the world's best long-distance runners.

The 27-year-old Army runner clocked 59 minutes 42 seconds to finish behind South Africa's Adriaan Wildschutt, who clinched the top spot with a time of 59:30, while Morocco-born American long-distance runner Zouhair Talbi finished second in 59:41.

 

Gulveer's time, though faster than the national record of 1:00:30 set by steeplechase specialist Avinash Sable at the Delhi Half Marathon in 2020, will not be recognised as an national reord as the New York City Half Marathon course is not record-eligible.

The NYC event is run on a point-to-point course in which the start and finish are separated by a distance greater than the limit permitted for record purposes -- about 11.6km apart compared to the maximum allowed 10.55km -- thereby breaching World Athletics regulations for record-eligible courses.

However, the times are still considered valid for purposes such as personal best and performance rankings even though they are not eligible for record recognition under World Athletics rules.

Gulveer Singh's Achievements and Future Goals

However, it still stands as a significant achievement for Gulveer, who holds multiple national records spanning events from the 3,000m on the track to the 25km road race. The Asian Games medallist in 10,000m at 2022 Hangzhou also holds the national records in the men's 5,000m and 10,000m.

He had earlier enjoyed a strong outing at the 2025 Asian Championships in Gumi, South Korea where he clinched gold in both the 5,000m and 10,000m races.

This year he is confident of a podium finish at both the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in July and the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya in September.

"I'm fit and looking forward to good results in upcoming major international races," said the Army runner who is currently based in Colorado Springs in the United States.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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