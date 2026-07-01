India's long distance star Gulveer Singh eyes Asian Games glory

India's national record-holding long-distance runner, Gulveer Singh, is setting his sights on upgrading his Asian Games bronze medal, strategically training for both continental and Commonwealth competitions.

IMAGE: Gulveer Singh is the first Indian to run a mile race in less than four minutes. Photograph: SAI Media

Key Points Gulveer Singh aims to upgrade his 2022 Asian Games bronze medal in the 10,000m event.

He holds national records in 5,000m, 10,000m, 3000m, 25K, and one mile, and is a top Asian season leader.

Singh is preparing for both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, focusing on strategic training under US-based coach Scott Simmons.

His recent 1500m race was a tactical move to assess speed capacity for longer distances.

ASICS, his sponsor, provides "super shoes" which have been instrumental in breaking national records due to their advanced technology.

India's premier long distance runner Gulveer Singh is confident of upgrading the bronze medal that he had won in the 2022 Asian Games in 10,000m during the upcoming edition of the continental showpiece.

In the Hangzhou Games, Gulveer had competed in both 5,000m and 10,000m, winning a bronze in the latter event. In this iteration in Japan, he is expected to be named in the Indian team in both 5,000m and 10,000m races. He holds the national record in both the events.

"Yes, I want to change the colour of the medal in Japan from the one I had won in China. I am confident about it," the 28-year-old said when asked about his realistic target in the Asian Games in September-October.

Gulveer Singh's Performance And Aspirations

In 5,000m and 10,000m, Gulveer is in the second place among Asian season leaders so far, bagging gold in both the events in the 2025 Asian Championships. Gulveer is also in India's Glasgow Commonwealth Games team but it could be a tougher proposition for him to contest against the Kenyan, Australian and British athletes. He is the fifth best among the Commonwealth athletes in 10,000m so far this season, while he is seventh in 5,000m.

"Both (events) are my favourites and I want to do well in both and win a medal," said Gulveer, who also owns national records in 3000m, 25K and one mile. For him, there is no single favourite event. "I like all the events. I don't say this is my favourite because that may remain stuck in mind. All are my favourites, 3K, 5K, 10K, 25K, half marathon."

Strategic Training And Coaching

He recently ran a 1500m race in the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar, winning a silver.

Asked if he will try to break the national record in 1500m, Gulveer said, "Yes, I will try and hope to do it next year."

"This year, focus is on the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In between the two, I will try to play in a competition," said Gulveer in an interaction felicitated by global sportswear giant ASICS -- his sponsors.

"But, my coach (Scott Simmons who is based in Colorado Springs, USA) decides everything where to compete and what to do."

Gulveer said running in 1500m, which is a middle-distance race, could assess his capacity for speed in the last part of longer distance runs.

"In the 5000m, international athletes run fast in the final stretch or in the last 100m. In 1500m, you have to continuously run fast. So, by running 1500m, I will know my capacity for speed in the final stages of 5000m or 10,000m," said Naib Subedar in the Indian Army.

Gulveer said he is willing to run the 1500m race if he is selected for the event in the Asian Games.

Impact of Advanced Technology and Domestic Facilities

Since joining hands with Simmons in 2024, his timings in all the events have been improved. "The timings are improving slowly. It is going up step by step. It is not going down."

Gulveer, however, said there was not much difference in competing abroad or in India, as national records are being broken in the country also.

"It is convenient to compete in India. It is not the same as earlier. It has changed a lot in India, from the tracks to the facilities. India is slowly developing.

"Earlier, you had to go abroad to get a national record. Now national records are set in India in every event, maybe except long distance. You can see it anywhere."

More than 20 national records have been broken this year alone.

Gulveer revealed that he set his 5,000m national record in the USA with the "super shoes" provided by ASICS.

"They (ASICS) are supporting me for everything from running shoes to clothing for travelling and competition. These shoes are really good. They are lighter than the normal ones which are heavier.

"I made the national record in the 5,000m and half marathon with these super shoes which have super foam and carbon fibre plates. "These are costly. If you buy outside the country, one shoe will cost you at least 30,000 Indian rupees," he added.