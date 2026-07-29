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Gulveer pulls off massive upset to win 10,000m CWG silver

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: July 29, 2026 01:33 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian athlete Gulveer Singh delivered a stunning performance at the Commonwealth Games, clinching a silver medal in the men's 10,000m race with a powerful final-lap sprint.

Gulveer Singh

IMAGE: Gulveer Singh celebrates his silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. Photograph: AFI/X

Key Points

  • Indian athlete Gulveer Singh secured a silver medal in the men's 10,000m event.
  • He achieved this feat at the prestigious Commonwealth Games.
  • Gulveer's strong final-lap sprint propelled him to second place.
  • His impressive time was 27:49.78, a remarkable performance.
  • He surpassed highly-rated competitors from Kenya and Uganda, who were left off the podium.

India's Gulveer Singh delivered the performance of his career to win a historic silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.

The Indian distance runner stayed tucked in with the leading pack for most of the race before producing a devastating final-lap kick to finish second in 27:49.78, behind Australia's Ky Robinson. Isle of Man's David Mullarkey claimed the bronze.

The result rewrote the history books. Gulveer became the first Indian man to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the 10,000m.

It also ended the long-standing dominance of East African runners, with neither Kenya nor Uganda featuring on the podium for the first time since 1986.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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