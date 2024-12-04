News
Home  » Sports » Gukesh's resilience shines: Forces draw against Liren

Gukesh's resilience shines: Forces draw against Liren

Last updated on: December 04, 2024 19:26 IST
D Gukesh

IMAGE: D Gukesh holds World Champion Ding Liren in epic battle. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Chin An/FIDE

Indian challenger D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China played out their fifth draw on the trot in the eighth game of the World Chess Championship to remain level on points in Singapore on Wednesday.

The drawn match left both the players on an identical tally of 4 points each, still shy of 3.5 points in order to win the championship.

The two players signed peace after 51 moves. It was the sixth draw of the 14-round match.

 

D Gukesh

The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game while the 18-year-old Gukesh had emerged victorious in the third game.

The second, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh games had ended in draws.

D Gukesh

