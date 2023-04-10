News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Gukesh wins title at World Chess Armageddon event

Gukesh wins title at World Chess Armageddon event

Source: PTI
April 10, 2023 13:24 IST
IMAGE: Both Gukesh and Abdusattorov have earned a spot at the Armageddon's Grand Finale in September. Photograph: D Gukesh

Teenaged Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh stunned former world rapid champion Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan in the final to win the World Chess Armageddon Asia & Oceania event in Berlin.

 

Gukesh emerged winner in a topsy-turvy summit clash late on Sunday.

After a missed chance in game 1, Gukesh lost the next game against Abdusattorov to use his "extra life" and start the match all over again.

The first game of the 'new' match was a draw after a perpetual check from Gukesh. He won the next game to emerge champion.

Both Gukesh and Abdusattorov have earned a spot at the Armageddon's Grand Finale in September.

The 16-year-old Indian won in a field that included former world classical champion Vladimir Kramnik, Daniil Dubov, Yangyi Yu (China), Vidit Gujrathi and Karthikeyan Murali (both India) and Param Maghsoodloo (Iran), apart from Abdusattorov.

"Glad to win the thrilling event Armageddon championship series 2023-Asia and Oceania group by @theworldchess! Big relief to finally win a faster time control elite event & enjoyed plenty of new experiences the way event was played amidst lights,makeup stuf," Gukesh tweeted after the triumph.

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand hailed the young GM's achievement.

"Congratulations @DGukesh. An excellent achievement especially in a different time control. Proud to see our @WacaChess mentee make us proud again," Anand tweeted.

Each day of the tournament, the matches consisted of two blitz games and, if necessary, an Armageddon game (five minutes for White, four for Black).

An Armageddon game is a variant of blitz chess to determine a winner after a series of drawn game. A drawn game in the Armageddon is counted as a win for Black.

