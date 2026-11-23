The highly anticipated World Chess Championship in Geneva pits reigning champion D Gukesh against challenger Javokhir Sindarov in a historic battle between the youngest grandmasters, promising an intense contest for the coveted title.

Photograph: FIDE

Key Points The World Chess Championship features the youngest-ever contenders, D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov, both 20 years old, beginning on Tuesday.

Reigning champion Gukesh has struggled for consistency since becoming world champion at 18 in 2024, while Sindarov has had a remarkable year, winning the FIDE Candidates Tournament on his debut.

Sindarov holds a psychological edge, leading their classical head-to-head record 2-0 with one draw against Gukesh.

The championship will consist of 14 classical games, with the first player to reach 7.5 points being crowned champion.

A USD 2.5 million prize fund is at stake, with each decisive victory worth USD 200,000.

The World Championship title clash promises to capture the imagination of the chess world when reigning champion D Gukesh takes on Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov in a battle of the youngest-ever contenders, beginning here on Tuesday.

At 20, both grandmasters have already scaled significant heights, but their journeys heading into the 14-game contest could hardly be more contrasting.

While Gukesh has struggled to rediscover his best form since becoming the youngest undisputed world champion at 18 in 2024, Sindarov arrives on the back of a remarkable year that has firmly established him among the world's elite.

Gukesh's Recent Form And Preparation

Gukesh's search for consistency has been particularly evident in the absence of a solo tournament title since his historic triumph.

He endured disappointing outings at the Prague International Chess Festival, Norway Chess and Chennai Grand Masters, all in 2026, prompting him to reassess his tournament schedule ahead of the title defence.

The Indian opted out of the classical legs of the Grand Chess Tour, choosing to compete only in the rapid and blitz events in Warsaw and Zagreb.

He also skipped other major tournaments, including the Freestyle Chess event in Las Vegas, to avoid travel fatigue and devote more time to preparation with his team.

His classical rating has meanwhile slipped to 2710, leaving him 26th in the world rankings and making him the lowest-ranked reigning world champion in the Elo era.

Sindarov's Stellar Rise To Challenger

Sindarov, on the other hand, has enjoyed a breakthrough season. The Uzbek became the youngest player to win the FIDE Candidates Tournament on his debut, finishing unbeaten to earn the right to challenge for the world crown.

He also played a key role in Uzbekistan's Open team gold at the 46th Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, where he claimed individual bronze.

His rise has been reflected in the rankings too, reaching a career-high world No. 4 in classical chess and climbing to No. 2 in the live rapid ratings after winning the 2026 Clutch Chess: Champions Showdown in Saint Louis, USA.

The High-Stakes Matchup And Rules

His impressive run has prompted several renowned grandmasters to back the young Uzbek to dethrone Gukesh, but the defending champion is not reading too much into the predictions.

Setting the tone at the opening press conference, Gukesh made it clear that he is approaching the contest with a winner's mindset, rather than looking at it as an exercise in title defence.

He said he was not coming to defend his crown but to win it all over again, underlining his determination to start afresh and reclaim the summit of world chess.

Sindarov, meanwhile, was generous in his assessment of the champion, acknowledging the challenge that lies ahead.

"Compared to the last time I am at a different match, different opponent, different place...surely one of my biggest test. I will try to enjoy the games. Gukesh in 2024 was phenomenal," said Sindarov.

The Uzbek also holds a psychological edge going into the contest, leading their classical head-to-head record 2-0, with one draw. Gukesh is yet to register a classical victory against his challenger.

The battle will unfold over 14 classical games, with the first player to reach 7.5 points being crowned champion. Should the scores remain level after the scheduled games, shorter-format tiebreaks will decide the winner.

Players will have 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by an additional 30 minutes for the remainder of the game, with a 30-second increment from move 41.

In a bid to encourage fighting chess, draws by mutual agreement will not be permitted before the completion of 40 moves.

Games can, however, end earlier through threefold repetition or stalemate.

Prize Money And Championship Details

The USD 2.5 million prize fund adds further weight to the contest.

Each decisive victory will be worth USD 200,000, while the remaining prize money will be divided equally. If the match goes into tiebreaks, the winner will take home USD 1.3 million and the runner-up USD 1.2 million.

Gukesh will have the black pieces in the opening game after drawing the black knight during the colour-allocation ceremony.

With millions of chess followers expected to track the contest worldwide, the championship is also a major showcase for FIDE, the sport's global governing body. Emphasising chess's universal appeal, FIDE president Timur Turlov said: "You can speak any language, but it does not matter."

Behind the players, both camps have assembled experienced support teams for the demanding contest. Gukesh is expected to be guided by his long-time trainer, Poland's Grzegorz Gajewski, while Sindarov is likely to have International Master Roman Vidonyak in his corner.

The championship is being staged at the Fondation Martin Bodmer in Cologny, home to a library and museum housing a collection of more than 150,000 documents, providing a distinctive setting for a contest that will determine the next king of the chessboard.