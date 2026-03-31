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World Champion Gukesh to Focus on Training, Reduces Tournament Appearances

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 31, 2026 21:01 IST

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World chess champion D Gukesh is strategically reducing his tournament schedule to focus on intensive training and preparation for his upcoming title defence, aiming to regain his best form after recent disappointing performances.

Photograph: Grand Chess Tour/X

Photograph: Grand Chess Tour/X

Key Points

  • World chess champion D Gukesh is scaling back his tournament schedule to prioritise training for his title defence.
  • Gukesh's decision follows a string of disappointing performances in recent chess events.
  • He will participate in only two Grand Chess Tour events in Warsaw and Zagreb to allow for more dedicated training time.
  • Gukesh is preparing to defend his world title against the winner of the FIDE Candidates Tournament.
  • The chess champion expressed gratitude to the Grand Chess Tour organisers for their understanding and support.

Reigning world champion D Gukesh on Tuesday decided to scale back his tournament schedule following lack of satisfactory performance this season as he opted to play only two Grand Chess Tour events in 2026, prioritising training and preparation for his title defence.

Gukesh's inconsistent run has seen him endure an early exit as top seed at the Chess World Cup in November 2025 at home. It was followed by lowly finishes at the World Rapid and Blitz Championships in December, a 10th-place result after tie-breaks at the Tata Steel Chess Tournament, and a ninth-place finish at the recently concluded Prague Chess Festival.

 

"My performance in the last few events has been quite disappointing, not just for me, but for all of you who support me," wrote Gukesh on 'X', something he does not do very often.

"In order to find my best form my team and I have decided that I should compete with slightly less intensity over the next few months. Consequently, we feel it is in my best interest to skip long events away from home to allow for more dedicated training time," he added, indicating his priority from now on would be preparing to defend the world title he won by defeating Ding Liren of China in Singapore.

With the teenager set to defend the world title he won in 2024, the decision could prove to be a strategic pause to reset after a string of early exits, though it is certain to draw close attention from the chess fraternity.

Focus on World Championship Preparation

Gukesh's opponent for the FIDE World Chess Championship later this year is currently being decided at the FIDE Candidates Tournament in Cyprus, where eight competitors are battling it out, with the winner earning the right to challenge him for the title.

Gukesh added that he had requested the organisers of the Grand Chess Tour to allow him to play only two events this season, a request they supported.

"With this in mind, I approached the Grand Chess Tour organisers and asked to play only two European Rapid & Blitz events. They were very supportive and understanding, and we agreed that I would participate in the Rapid & Blitz tournaments in Warsaw and Zagreb this year.

"I'm very grateful for their support. Respectfully, I am not planning to play any other events during the Grand Chess Tour schedule and will certainly be back for the full Grand Chess Tour in the future," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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